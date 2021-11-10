



Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has said he poisoned himself with nicotine several times while filming his upcoming movie The Power of the Dog. Cumberbatch talked with Esquire about his role as Montana breeder Phil Burbank, recounting that the magazine getting into the character had him smoking copious amounts of cigarettes – perfectly rolled with one hand. It was really tough, Cumberbatch said. Rollies without filter, take after take after take. I’ve had nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it’s really horrible. The Power of the Dog is director Jane Campions’ adaptation of a western novel by Thomas Savage. The 45-year-old actor currently has three more films to release: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. America is changing faster than ever! Add Change America to your Facebook Where Twitter feed to stay up to date with the latest news. It took a lot of work for Cumberbatch to get into the character of Burbank, which means Cumberbatch has stopped responding to his first name, according to Esquire. And it also led the British actor to try and smell like Burbank. I wanted that layer of stench on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I was feeling. It was hard, though. It wasn’t just during rehearsals. I was going to eat out and meet Jane’s friends and stuff. I was a little embarrassed by the cleaner, where I lived. READ MORE STORIES OF CHANGING AMERICA DISCOVERY NEW SPECIES OF BEAKED WHALE THAT LIVE 6,000 FEET DEEP SESAME STREETS BIG BIRD SPARKS COVID-19 CONTROVERSY CANADIAN WOMAN BECOMES FIRST PERSON DIAGNOSED AS CLIMATE CHANGE SUFFERING OVER 12 MILLION INVASIVE ASIAN FISH CONTROLLED FROM TWO US LAKES MORE THAN 100 COMPANIES, CITIES AND SCHOOLS IN FLORIDA CHALLENGING GOV DESANTIS DESPITE THE RISK OF BIG FINES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/580890-benedict-cumberbatch-says-he-got-nicotine-poisoning

