Tom Ford gets more personal with the second edition of the best-selling book





When you think about Tom ford, glamor, sensuality and style come to mind. Whether it’s creating clothing for the global market, taking the beauty world by storm, or writing and directing award-winning films, Ford’s legacy and influence is unmatched. Now more than a decade after his bestseller first book Tom ford was released, highlighting his stint as Creative Director of Gucci (a position now held by Alexandre michele), Ford is back with Tom ford 002 to showcase and celebrate his life’s work. The images in this book are more personal [than his first] because they are purely my own brand, he explains. You can really give the world your taste once, and hope the world like it. As most fashion designers will tell you, they tend to focus on what’s next, whether it’s an upcoming collection or looking for inspiration, a concept Ford reflects on over 416 pages. As soon as I turn my back to the track I start to think What am I going to do now? What am I going to do next? Ford continues. I hadn’t taken this time to look back and reflect. What have I done in the past 15 years? I often think that I haven’t done enough or that I haven’t accomplished enough … Looking back, I was happy with what I had accomplished. It brings back very personal memories of where I was, what I was doing, my tastes back then, it was very cathartic, Ford said. Conrad Bromfeld & Patt Cleveland photographed by Tom Ford. After leaving Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent in 2004, Ford was thinking of retiring from fashion. But I quickly realized that I lacked a voice in contemporary culture, but I didn’t feel ready to return, he says. Instead of focusing solely on perfumes, cosmetics, and eyewear, Ford saw a niche in the men’s clothing market, an empire was born and the rest is history. Tom Ford photographed by Alexei Hay. Tom ford 002 takes the reader on a glamorous journey of all things Tom Ford, with never-before-seen footage spanning from 2005 to the present day. Over time, famous photographers like Steven Klein, Inez and Vinoodh, Nick Knight and Mert & Marcus capture the essence of the brand. Bursting with celebrities, the book will have you singing along to Jay-Z’s unforgettable Tom Ford, named after the designer who Ford says is still one of his most surreal moments. All products presented on Vanity Show are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

