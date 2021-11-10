Will Smith: 9 surprising things we learned from the actors’ candid new memoir

As Will Smith’s Heartfelt and Long-awaited Memoir approaches release Will, several details about the actors’ professional and personal lives have emerged online. As excerpts from the book have been disseminated by publications like People, it became clear that the actor was preparing to give readers almost unprecedented and unrestricted access to his fame and family life.

From the revelation that he fell in love with actor Stockard Channing to candid words about his sex life, here are the main revelations from Smiths’ unrestrained autobiography, which he co-wrote with Mark Manson.

Smith turned to drugs after Jada mocked the birthday party he threw for her

After Smiths’ wife Jada criticized the birthday party he had planned for her in 2011, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Faced with this personal crisis, the Men in black The actor traveled to Peru where he participated in more than a dozen ayahuasca rituals. In his memoir, Smith described the experience of drinking the powerful psychoactive tea deep in the jungles of South America, and guided by a shaman, as the greatest unprecedented feeling he has ever had.

The actor met a tantric sex expert and confessed that he wanted a harem of girlfriends

After Peru, Smith traveled to Trinidad where he consulted Michaela Boem, an intimacy coach and tantric sex expert. When Boem asked the actor what he would like if he could have something, Smith declared a harem of girlfriends. He named actor Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland when two women invited him. Boem and Smith identified a total of 25 women for this harem. The actor does not name any women, except Berry and Copeland, in the book.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air the actor had suicidal thoughts at the age of 13

Smith confessed that he was considering suicide after his mother Caroline Bright, who was physically assaulted by actor Willard Carroll Smith Sr.’s father, moved away from her family. Explaining the circumstances in which Bright left, the actor said the shed was fed up with his father’s abuse. Smith said the incident left him alone and guilty, and prompted him to have suicidal thoughts.

He wrote: I thought of the pills; I knew where a boy had lost his legs on the train tracks; I had seen people cut their wrists in a bathtub on TV.

Smith forgave his father’s child support debts worth $ 103,000

While talking about the separation of his parents and his possible divorce, the Independence day The actor said he paid his father backdated child support bills totaling $ 140,000 (103,000). Already a successful actor by the time the divorce was finalized in 2000, Smith said his father just didn’t have the money to pay his mother. Smith said he went to great lengths to clear the bills because his mom wouldn’t make any concessions and there was no version of me letting my dad go to jail.

The actor revealed a childhood memory of his father attacking his mother

The actor recounted a terrible act of violence committed by his father against his mother. In the memoir, the actor wrote that he watched Smith Sr. hit Bright so hard that she collapsed. He continued that, despite maintaining a close relationship with his father after his parents divorced, a darkness dawned in me when the same memory resurfaced one night.

While caring for his wheelchair-bound father, who was diagnosed with cancer, the actor admitted that he briefly considered pushing him down the stairs to avenge his mother.

Smiths’ son Jaden applied for emancipation at age 15

Smiths’ son Jaden applied to be emancipated at the age of 15, after the father-son duo starred in the 2013 film After Earth. Smith said the film was a horrendous box office and a critical failure that Jaden took the hit for, despite faithfully doing everything his father asked him to. When Jaden applied for emancipation, Smith said his heart had broken.

(Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor fell in love with Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION co-star Stockard Channing

While working on the 1993 film Six DEGREES OF SEPARATIONSmith admitted he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing. At the time, the actor was married to his first wife Sheree Zampino, and the couple had just welcomed their first child. After the film was shot, Smith confessed that he was desperate to see and talk to Stockard,

Jaden smith was almost called Luigi

After Will and Jada welcome their firstborn Jaden, the actor asked his eldest son Trey (whom he shares with his ex-wife Zampino) to name Jaden. Smith said the couples psychologist believed Trey’s involvement in the process would create a sense of belonging and connection between the two families. However, when six-year-old Trey announced his decision to baptize newborn baby Luigi, Smith recalled the look of abject horror he shared with Jada.

Ultimately, the Smiths convinced Trey to name their dog Luigi instead and suggested that they each choose a name for the baby. Smith chose Jaden, Jada chose Syre, and Trey went with Christopher. The couple’s son was therefore called Jaden Christopher Syre Smith.

John Amos helped Smith say goodbye to The prince of Bel-Air

When Smith was torn between committing to a seventh season of his hit series and pursuing a career in film, television veteran John Amos came to his aid. Amos, whose character was unceremoniously killed on Good time, told Smith that it was up to him to make sure that the cast and crew Fresh prince come out of this spectacle with a certain dignity. Realizing that the storylines were getting more and more hokey, Smith finally realized it was time to lower the curtain on Fresh prince after his conversation with Amos.

Will is out now