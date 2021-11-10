Entertainment
Will Smith: 9 surprising things we learned from the actors’ candid new memoir
As Will Smith’s Heartfelt and Long-awaited Memoir approaches release Will, several details about the actors’ professional and personal lives have emerged online. As excerpts from the book have been disseminated by publications like People, it became clear that the actor was preparing to give readers almost unprecedented and unrestricted access to his fame and family life.
From the revelation that he fell in love with actor Stockard Channing to candid words about his sex life, here are the main revelations from Smiths’ unrestrained autobiography, which he co-wrote with Mark Manson.
Smith turned to drugs after Jada mocked the birthday party he threw for her
After Smiths’ wife Jada criticized the birthday party he had planned for her in 2011, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Faced with this personal crisis, the Men in black The actor traveled to Peru where he participated in more than a dozen ayahuasca rituals. In his memoir, Smith described the experience of drinking the powerful psychoactive tea deep in the jungles of South America, and guided by a shaman, as the greatest unprecedented feeling he has ever had.
The actor met a tantric sex expert and confessed that he wanted a harem of girlfriends
After Peru, Smith traveled to Trinidad where he consulted Michaela Boem, an intimacy coach and tantric sex expert. When Boem asked the actor what he would like if he could have something, Smith declared a harem of girlfriends. He named actor Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland when two women invited him. Boem and Smith identified a total of 25 women for this harem. The actor does not name any women, except Berry and Copeland, in the book.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air the actor had suicidal thoughts at the age of 13
Smith confessed that he was considering suicide after his mother Caroline Bright, who was physically assaulted by actor Willard Carroll Smith Sr.’s father, moved away from her family. Explaining the circumstances in which Bright left, the actor said the shed was fed up with his father’s abuse. Smith said the incident left him alone and guilty, and prompted him to have suicidal thoughts.
He wrote: I thought of the pills; I knew where a boy had lost his legs on the train tracks; I had seen people cut their wrists in a bathtub on TV.
Smith forgave his father’s child support debts worth $ 103,000
While talking about the separation of his parents and his possible divorce, the Independence day The actor said he paid his father backdated child support bills totaling $ 140,000 (103,000). Already a successful actor by the time the divorce was finalized in 2000, Smith said his father just didn’t have the money to pay his mother. Smith said he went to great lengths to clear the bills because his mom wouldn’t make any concessions and there was no version of me letting my dad go to jail.
The actor revealed a childhood memory of his father attacking his mother
The actor recounted a terrible act of violence committed by his father against his mother. In the memoir, the actor wrote that he watched Smith Sr. hit Bright so hard that she collapsed. He continued that, despite maintaining a close relationship with his father after his parents divorced, a darkness dawned in me when the same memory resurfaced one night.
While caring for his wheelchair-bound father, who was diagnosed with cancer, the actor admitted that he briefly considered pushing him down the stairs to avenge his mother.
Smiths’ son Jaden applied for emancipation at age 15
Smiths’ son Jaden applied to be emancipated at the age of 15, after the father-son duo starred in the 2013 film After Earth. Smith said the film was a horrendous box office and a critical failure that Jaden took the hit for, despite faithfully doing everything his father asked him to. When Jaden applied for emancipation, Smith said his heart had broken.
The actor fell in love with Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION co-star Stockard Channing
While working on the 1993 film Six DEGREES OF SEPARATIONSmith admitted he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing. At the time, the actor was married to his first wife Sheree Zampino, and the couple had just welcomed their first child. After the film was shot, Smith confessed that he was desperate to see and talk to Stockard,
Jaden smith was almost called Luigi
After Will and Jada welcome their firstborn Jaden, the actor asked his eldest son Trey (whom he shares with his ex-wife Zampino) to name Jaden. Smith said the couples psychologist believed Trey’s involvement in the process would create a sense of belonging and connection between the two families. However, when six-year-old Trey announced his decision to baptize newborn baby Luigi, Smith recalled the look of abject horror he shared with Jada.
Ultimately, the Smiths convinced Trey to name their dog Luigi instead and suggested that they each choose a name for the baby. Smith chose Jaden, Jada chose Syre, and Trey went with Christopher. The couple’s son was therefore called Jaden Christopher Syre Smith.
John Amos helped Smith say goodbye to The prince of Bel-Air
When Smith was torn between committing to a seventh season of his hit series and pursuing a career in film, television veteran John Amos came to his aid. Amos, whose character was unceremoniously killed on Good time, told Smith that it was up to him to make sure that the cast and crew Fresh prince come out of this spectacle with a certain dignity. Realizing that the storylines were getting more and more hokey, Smith finally realized it was time to lower the curtain on Fresh prince after his conversation with Amos.
Will is out now
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/books/news/will-smith-new-memoir-release-b1954980.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]