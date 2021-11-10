Why Hollywood movies prefer the black-and-white palette to color-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Is this a coincidence or a natural next step after recent black and white stunners like Roma and Cold War? To understand why everyone goes grayscale, read what the filmmakers behind three of the most striking black-and-white features have to say.

Do not adjust this dial. Over the next few months, whether you watch new movies on a streaming service or at the multiplex, more than one of those movies will likely be black and white.

Films as varied asTheFrenchMailandBe theRicardosemploy several black and white sequences, whileBy the way, Belfast,andMacbeth’s tragedyare shot almost entirely colorless. These are all period films that use the old-fashioned format to evoke a bygone era, but evenGo on! Go on, which takes place in contemporary times, and has Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist traveling the country with his nephew, was filmed in monochrome.

Is this a coincidence, or a natural next step after recent black and white stunners likeRomeandCold War? To understand why everyone is going grayscale, we spoke to the cinematographers behind three of this season’s most striking black-and-white features.

Macbeth’s tragedy

For his new version of William ShakespeareMacbeth,director Joel Coen wanted to strip the piece of its purest essence. The result is a quick and ruthless, color-leached reimagining, shot not on a big screen but in a claustrophobic 4: 3 aspect ratio rarely used since the 1950s.

It’s supposed to bring theatricality and lose temporality, said cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel. It’s not about the 1700s, and it’s not about Scotland either. Gave an abstraction, but very creative.

For Delbonnel, the creative limits of black and white proved intoxicating. I pushed the envelope even more, said Delbonnel. I said that we shouldn’t have any furniture, and we took it very far: there is only one bed and a few tables, and there is no practical light.

All of that austerity makes a striking visual impression, but Delbonnel said it was simply in the service of the language of the play. The same creative rules applied to actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, who could approach their roles as Shakespeare’s most formidable power couple in the simplest way.

As Delbonnel said, you say, Denzel, this is the bedroom. There is no place to sit because there is no chair. There is no glass so we cannot drink. There is nothing you can do, so it all depends on your body language and how you pronounce the lines.

However, don’t get me wrong: although thisMacbethwas made in the spirit of minimalism, Delbonnel often brought in the most daring lights he could muster. The whole movie is lit by a theatrical light, as you would see at a Beyonce concert, which has very, very harsh shadows, he said. In color it would be unbearable, but in black and white it looks amazing.

Who passed

While he was shooting Rebecca HallsWho passed, cinematographer Eduard Grau was so attached to the monochrome aesthetic of the film that he also removed all the colors from his iPhone. Even when I took pictures, they were black and white, Grau said. You do things like that to see the world without color, to train your brain to forget about that green or pink wall, and only look at the level of light or darkness.

Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen,Who passedis about two fair-skinned black women: Irene (Tessa Thompson), a respected but restless medical wife, and Clare (Ruth Negga), her childhood friend who passes for white. A chance encounter in a hotel tea room brings the two together after years of being apart, and Grau chose to flood this first encounter with a startling amount of white light.

It’s the brightest scene I’ve ever done in my life, said Grau. You don’t see much, especially in dramas, to have such a bright scene without a lot of detail in the whites.

It also came from the fact that we didn’t want to make it clear to the audience at first whether our characters were white, black, or mixed race.

Everything is so bright it’s hard to tell.

AsMacbeth’s tragedy, by the wayis filmed not only in black and white, but also in a square format reminiscent of some of Hollywood’s early feature films. (It may also remind the viewer how limited these films were when it comes to racing, a thorny subject that the color scheme ofWho passedserves as a meta-commentary on.)

Grau couldn’t have foreseen the similarities to other current films when he directedWho passed, but he said he welcomed the bounty of this winter of black and white stories. I think it’s a coincidence, but it’s also about the love of cinema, and they’re all real filmmakers, Grau said. It’s a good starting point when a director chooses that, a good indication. The strong and powerful visions of directors make great films.

Belfast

In more than 15 years of filming with director Kenneth Branagh, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos has come to see color as both a blessing and a curse. Color is so brilliantly descriptive in a movie, and even someone’s eye color gives you so much information, Zambarloukos said. But I often find that when I make movies with Ken I try to suppress information for the audience and present them with whatwewant them to see.

Their new movieBelfast, about a young Irish boy coming of age in the turbulent 1960s, doesn’t entirely avoid color: come to life in bright colors.

But for the most part, whether Buddy is courting a girl at school or trying to make sense of the conflict that grips her parents (Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe),Belfastis turned in shimmering silver. In this case, I think I was using a force of black and white, which is not to tell you what a person or place looks like, but how they feel, Zambarloukos said. It has a transcendent quality of being from the past and the present. It’s realistic, but it also has a certain magical meaning.

Zambarloukos cut his teeth on the format while shooting long-delayed BranaghsDeath on the Nile(scheduled for February), which opens with a 10-minute black-and-white sequence. But now after filming all theseBelfastclose-ups without color, he admits it will be difficult to go back to reds, yellows and blues. If I saw the same portrait of a person in color and black and white, most of the time I would say more about that person in black and white, Zambarloukos said. It doesn’t create anything that isn’t there, but everything that is there is so magnified!

The passage is streaming on Netflix. The Macbeth Tragedy will premiere in India on Apple TV + on January 14, 2022.

Kyle Buchananc. 2021 The New York Times Company