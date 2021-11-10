Sooryavanshi enters Rs 100 crore club, Aamir Khan has a little fan day and more





The town of Tinsel has been everywhere today and while it may seem like it is catching up with all the breaking news, here are all of the Bollywood celebrities who made the headlines today. Just like any other day in the world of Bollywood, today had been a hell of a heck of a row. The who’s who of B-Town was buzzing with activity and if you missed out on catching all the new trends, we’ve got you! This is when we bring you all of the day’s events, so here’s your chance to catch up with B-Town. Check out all the Bollywood news you might have missed today: Sooryavanshi enters the club for Rs 100 crore: In an impressive turn of events, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in just 5 days. While the film was expected to do well over the weekend, it also managed to garner regular attendance on weekdays, which brought about such a feat in a short period of time. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​confirmed the news, saying: “#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT continues to attract substantial footfall even on weekdays, especially at #Maharashtra and #Gujarat Eyes 120 cr [+/-] total in * Week 1 * Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: 102.81 cr. #India biz. “ Ranveer Singh struts around the airport in his chic new merry-go-round: The classy actor has a classy new car to match his swagger! Ranveer Singh was recently typed at the airport getting off his luxurious ride in matching pants. Dressed in a comfy black t-shirt, bright orange cargo pants and a bucket hat, his hot orange Rs 3 crore wheels stole the show this time around. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to get married in Chandigarh? The past two months appear to be full of celebrity weddings to Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekhaa’s wedding is supposed to take place in November itself. The latest reports suggest they may have ditched a lavish fiasco and opted for a low-key Chandigarh wedding. “” It will be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They only invited selected guests from the film industry. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the marriage small and private due to Covid issues. That’s why they have a limited guest list and opted for Chandigarh, ”a source told ETimes. Aamir Khan the little fan of s takes a photo with his favorite actor: In an adorable turn of events, Aamir Khan just made his little fan’s day by simply clicking on a picture with him. The star called the boy and asked his mother to click on a photo of them. The boy couldn’t contain his excitement and the smile didn’t leave his face until the photo was clicked. Shah Rukh Khan could have a dual role in the next Atlee? It’s been three years since we’ve seen King Khan on the big screen and it looks like he’s going all out for his next projects. While the actor has yet to confirm the project, rumors suggest SRK could have a dual role. “Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee’s next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role – of father and son. The premise of the film is about this man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused prison girlfriends ( played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a vigilante group fighting against social evils, ”a source said. Bollywood Hungama.

