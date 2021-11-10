The glory of Nina Mae McKinney, one of the first black stars of White Hollywood





McKinney has a second billing and fewer lines than Haynes, but the vibrancy of her presence and the importance of her role as Jezebel make her role seem far bigger than it is. It was McKinney’s first film, but she already knew how to move around the screen (a lost art) and how to take up space and hold it firmly. Like the other performances, his performance may seem overrated, with unnecessarily exaggerated, almost hieroglyphic poses and gestures. This is in part because of the pantomime-influenced on-screen acting style, although the hyperbole may also reflect a white director’s ideas about black humanity. Yet while Chick is largely drawn, McKinney fills her with intensities of feelings. Vidor, who aspired to make an all-black film, was an established director when he launched Hallelujah! at MGM. Whites will stay away, one executive warned, but the studio gave in when Vidor built his salary into funding for the films. (Hallelujah! Failed, in part because the big white theaters were unwilling to book it.) The interference from the studios continued. Producer Irving Thalberg found the actress originally portrayed as Chick, Honey Brown, lacking in sex appeal, which led to McKinney being cast. The studio also had a say in the soundtrack, which Thalberg apparently and pathetically found depressing and strange, and why Chick sings the Irving Berlin tune. Swanee Shuffle. Vidor might have wanted to make an all-black movie, but MGM clearly didn’t want it too much Black. Despite this, Vidor did his part to seek authenticity or at least his version, and went all out, hiring performers from the stage and the street, and filming on location. The film also employed an African-American crew, including an assistant director, Harold Garrison, and a choir director, Eva Jessye, who wrote the music for the film. In 1930, after the opening of the film, Jessye criticized the lousy treatment of productions of his black talent and explicitly noted that certain days McKinney and Haynes were ready to collapse from overwork. There wasn’t, according to Jessye, much hallelujah for the casting. By this point, the film had already hit theaters and generated enthusiasm in the black and white press. It wasn’t the first film noir; independent filmmakers like Oscar Micheaux, among other African Americans, produced noir films for black audiences. It wasn’t even the first black musical from a major studio, Foxs Hearts in Dixie having already opened. But in its music, religious themes, and portrayal of a loving family, Vidors’ film offered images of ordinary African-American existence that many critics have embraced. That’s the real-life meaning, wrote WEB DuBois in The Crisis, the official NAACP publication, which marks Hallelujah as an epoch.

