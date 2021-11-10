‘Rust’ gaffer takes legal action against Alec Baldwin set

Rust’s chief lighting designer, who held cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in her arms as she died on set, filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that film producers, including Alec Baldwin, were negligent in the death of Hutchins.

Serge Svetnoy, who was the chief electrician or gaffer, is the first member of Rust’s film crew to take legal action against the film production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, for the October 21 tragedy. in New Mexico.

Svetnoy’s general negligence complaint, filed Wednesday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court, names producers, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, senior assistant director Dave Halls, real estate master Sarah Zachry and arms supplier Seth Kenney as accused. The complaint was filed in Los Angeles because Svetnoy and at least one of the producers live in LA

Baldwin’s bullet fired from a Colt .45 revolver narrowly missed him, according to Svetnoy’s costume.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating key details of the shooting, including who brought live ammunition to the set, a violation of film production safety protocols, and who charged at least one lead bullet in the revolver used by Baldwin.

MPs seized more than 500 rounds from the set of Rust, a period film set in 1880s Kansas. Additional rounds were found inside the revolver that Baldwin fired, Sheriff Adan said Mendoza last month. The cartridges were sent to the FBI criminal lab in Quantico, Va., For analysis.

Svetnoy was no more than six to seven feet from Baldwin when the gun suddenly and completely unexpectedly exploded, the costume said, adding that Svetnoy felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what looked like air under pressure. He was struck by discharges of material from the explosion, according to the prosecution.

Svetnoy’s lawsuit said Baldwin shared responsibility for filming on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch, 13 miles south of Santa Fe. Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured as Baldwin rehearsed a scene at come, a shootout in the weathered wooden church on the outskirts of Old West Town. Filming took place 12 days in a 21-day production schedule.

That afternoon, Baldwin was supposed to reach into his chest and pull a gun out of his shoulder holster before pointing it at the camera, the costume said.

The scene did not call for the accused Baldwin to shoot the Colt revolver, which should have contained no live ammunition, the trial said, adding that Baldwin should have known how to check the weapon after deputy director Halls. In an October 22 affidavit for a search warrant, Sheriffs Det. Joel Cano wrote that Halls handed the pistol to Baldwin and yelled Cold gun, indicating that the prop did not have live ammunition.

After the discharge, Svetnoy said he was struck by what he believed to be gunpowder and other gun residue on his face and glasses. The sound in both ears was muffled.

It was then that he realized that Hutchins, 42, had been hit, as well as Souza.

Svetnoy had known Hutchins since 2017 and he considered the two comrades in arms who had worked together on nine productions. Both were from Eastern Europe and had vacationed with their families, the costume said, noting that Svetnoy had given Hutchins the Ukrainian nickname Galla.

Matthew Hutchins, husband of Rust’s late cinematographer, appealed to law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, but a spokesperson for the firm declined to comment on any plans for a lawsuit. Santa Fe-based screenwriter Mamie Mitchell, who made the initial 911 call in the moments after the shooting, retained attorney Gloria Allred.

On October 26, Allred released a statement saying they would conduct our own investigation into what happened, as many questions remain unanswered.

As Hutchins lay bloodied on the church floor, the leader cradled her head and spoke to her, trying to keep her calm, alert and aware, according to Svetnoy’s costume. But eventually she became numb, he recalls, her face turning gray and her lips starting to turn black.

Accessory master Zachry, gunsmith Gutierrez-Reed and senior assistant director Halls all did not thoroughly inspect the weapon before handing it to Baldwin, according to the prosecution. The lawsuit also alleged that the ammunition used on the set was never stored safely and simply left unattended in the propeller truck.

Gutierrez-Reeds attorneys Jason Bowling and Robert Gorence previously issued a statement that security was their clients’ number 1 priority on set and that they had no idea where the live rounds were coming from. . Hannah was hired for two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as a gunsmith, they added. She fought for training, days to maintain guns, and time to prepare for gunfire, but was ultimately canceled by production and her department.

Svetnoys’ lawsuit said the production failed to hire a knowledgeable and experienced gunsmith in Gutierrez-Reed, 24, claiming that they failed to teach Baldwin how to properly use or handle the gun. Svetnoy alleged that Gutierrez-Reed should not have accepted the job when the needs of this production would have required several assistant gunsmiths.

Svetnoy also criticized several producers for declining requests for weapons training days and failing to correct obvious violations of gun safety protocol, including two incidents on set involving misfires. . The Times previously reported that there were two accidental discharges on October 16 just days before the fatal shooting.

This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omissions of the defendants, according to the lawsuit. Simply put, there was no reason for an actual bullet to be placed in this Colt .45 revolver or for it to be present anywhere on the Rust set.

The lawsuit also said Rust’s producers had a duty to hire trained and experienced people to carefully monitor the use of firearms and ammunition while filming the film, noting that this responsibility included having access to a sufficient number of trained and experienced gunsmiths. to meet the needs of production.

The lawsuit names Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, Zachry and Kenney as defendants. He also appoints Thomasville Pictures LLC and its principal, Allen Cheney. Other producers named as defendants in the Svetnoys lawsuit include Ryan Donnell Smith, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, Matthew Delpiano, Emily Salveson, Chris MB Sharp, Jennifer Lamb and the unit production company, 3rd Shift Media, and his employees Gabrielle Pickle and Katherine Row Walters.

Following the tragedy, Svetnoy said he suffered from severe emotional distress and feared losing income due to his inability to work in the future.

Three days after the tragedy, Svetnoy wrote in a Facebook post that the gunsmith and film producers were negligent in Hutchins’ death.

In a lengthy post on his personal Facebook page, Svetnoy made it clear that he believed Rust’s gunsmith was largely responsible for the deaths of his friends, although he did not mention Gutierrez-Reed by his name.

I’m sure we had professionals in every department except one department responsible for weapons, Svetnoy said.

There is no way for a twenty-four year old woman to be a professional gunsmith; there is no way her friend of more or less the same age from school, the neighborhood, Instagram or god knows where else, could be a professional in this field.