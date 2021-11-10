Brian Williams to quit NBC News and MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour”

Brian Williams, host of the MSNBC nighttime show The 11th Hour, will not sign a new contract with NBC News and will be leaving the company after 28 years.

Williams confirmed his planned departure in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

After much thought and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC at the end of my current contract in December, Williams said. I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one business. NBC is a part of me and always will be.

The exit of Williams, 62, means cable news channel MSNBC will have two top stars to replace in 2022, as Rachel Maddow is expected to quit her daily schedule at some point during the year, even if she does. will remain under contract with NBC News.

Brian’s time on NBC was marked by the breaking up of countless major stories, drawing prominent journalists and guests to his programs, and most notably, great resilience, said MSNBC President Rashida Jones in a statement. He built a fiercely loyal following for The 11th Hour and we and our viewers are going to miss his insightful questions and thoughtful comments.

Williams’ current deal goes into effect next month. He had a substantial offer to stay on MSNBC but wants to take a break from the grind of a live show every night. He said he planned to spend the next few months with his family. He has no other media job in sight.

The famous press presenter informed his staff and the network of his decision on Tuesday evening.

Williams joined MSNBC as a breaking news anchor in 2015 following a scandal over false statements he made about his experiences in the Iraq War, which cost him the prestigious post of presenter at NBC Nightly News which he held for 10 years.

The Williams MSNBC The 11th Hour program began as an overnight recap to cover excess political news during the 2016 presidential campaign. It has become a permanent fixture in MSNBC programming as Williams used his sharp wit and skills. fluids as a broadcaster to run a nighttime lounge of journalists, historians, and experts to chronicle Trump’s White House hugely unpredictable.

The 11th Hour redeemed Williams, whose brilliant television news career was nearly over after falsely telling viewers he was in a helicopter hit by enemy fire while covering the U.S. invasion of the Iraq for NBC News in 2003. The hiatus, which raised questions about the veracity of his other reporting led to his withdrawal from NBC Nightly News in 2015 after signing a new contract that paid him more than $ 10 million per year.

Williams joined NBC News in 1993 after working hard on local television news. After having been chief correspondent of the White House, the network

gave him a nightly newscast on MSNBC when NBC launched the channel in 1996, a move that positioned him as Tom Brokaw’s successor on NBC Nightly News.

Williams took over NBC Nightly News in 2004 and maintained broadcast number one in the evening news ratings race for the next 10 years against formidable contenders such as Diane Sawyer on ABC and Katie Couric and Scott Pelley. on CBS.

An easy-going storyteller, Williams was the coveted guest on late-night talk shows, and in 2007 became just the second TV reporter to host Saturday Night Live. He himself starred in the sitcom 30 Rock.

After the lies about his reporting on Iraq came to light in February 2015, Williams was suspended for six months. Following an internal investigation, executives at NBC’s parent company, Comcast, discovered that Williams was remorseful about the incident and was willing to give him a second chance, but not as a presenter of his signature newscast. Lester Holt replaced Williams on NBC Nightly News.

During the suspension, news veteran Andy Lack returned to NBC News, he was president when Williams was first hired and helped restore his friends’ careers.

Lack made Williams an MSNBC news anchor, tasked with handling extensive studio coverage of breaking stories and special events. Williams also led the channels’ election coverage alongside Maddow.

Lack came up with the concept of The 11th Hour during the final months of 2016’s epic White House run as a way to deal with the daily deluge of stories it generated. Williams had half an hour each evening to summarize the developments along the election campaign at 11 p.m. EST, a period when cable news typically replayed its prime-time programs and viewers headed out. to their local newsletters.

As cable ratings increased during the Trump years, The 11th Hour expanded to one hour and became a staple for political junkies and the Beltway crowd, drawing over 2 million viewers per night. in 2018. Its success led to competitors CNN and Fox News offering new programming on the 11pm hour.

As a household name on TV news, Williams will likely have opportunities as the proliferation of streaming outlets has created a demand for non-fiction programming. His name has circulated on television media as a possible successor to Norah ODonnell on CBS Evening News, but he has told friends he is not interested in returning to a role as a daily presenter.

MSNBC, which is now under the leadership of Cesar Conde, the chairman of NBC News Group who replaced Lack last year, will face two anchor positions as the audience for cable news continues to decline in the post-Trump era. Maddow is expected to quit her by far the network’s most popular prime-time program in the first half of 2022, though management is hoping she stays longer as she has no apparent successor.

As for filling Williams’ niche, NBC News may consider moving Shepard Smith from its CNBC business news channel. Smith, who joined CNBC from Fox News in 2020, has a nighttime newscast that has been praised in the industry but does not attract large audiences to the niche network.