



ABC General hospital made his first post-Ingo Rademacher statement regarding one of the controversies surrounding his departure from the soap opera. A short statement tweeted this morning from the soap opera’s official Twitter account states: “General hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community. The tweet then refers to the GLAAD organization for additional resources and information on trans issues. Last weekend, Rademacher, a longtime member of the soap opera’s cast, posted a retweeted image on his Instagram page that referred to Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health and four-star transgender first officer, as a guy”. The Instagram post was condemned by GH her casting mates Nancy Lee Grahn and transgender actor Cassandra James, and Rademacher apologized on Monday for not crossing out the word “dude” while maintaining that he still “didn’t think it was okay” to “to call a transgender an empowered woman”. Rademacher’s exit from the show was confirmed later today, although his departure was in the works ahead of last weekend’s Instagram post. The actor, according to sources, was fired for failing to comply with the production mandate on the Covid vaccine. Another longtime departure of a cast member is widely rumored (though unconfirmed) to be imminent for similar reasons. Today’s tweet from GH was met by followers with a range of opinions, although most were of the type, in the words of one commentator, “It took you long enough. the soap opera gives James’ character Dr. Terry Randolph more screen time. GHThe statement “stands in solidarity”, “Prove it by writing a story for Terry”. The General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community. For additional resources and information, please visit: https://t.co/u7y71o6rMg pic.twitter.com/6tx4Svyarq – General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 10, 2021 https://t.co/0JiVWblHIg – Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 10, 2021

