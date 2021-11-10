Entertainment
AFI Fest returns to its Hollywood home
Returning to its traditional position as the last stand of the fall festival season, the American Film Institutes AFI The Fest will return to its traditional home at TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, its first in-person festival since 2019. According to AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale, the event will return to the stage with its sense of purpose. intact.
AFI party was created to meet a need, and that need seems to change every year, certainly during a global pandemic, Gazzale says. And what we determined early on is that AFI’s goal this year was to manifest what we learned during the pandemic: that living with others is a joy. Laughing together, experiencing a spooky leap, living a well-told story has always been a tonic for dark times.
Perhaps rightly considering this mantra, the festival marquee lineup is rich in festival favorites, musicals and crowd pleasures.
From November 10 to 14, the AFI Fest opens with the world premiere of Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tick, Tick Boom, and also presents the world premieres of Benjamin Clearys Mahershala Ali, Swan Song, the first director of Halle Berrys, Bruised and the animated sequel Sing 2. Gala screenings on the red carpet of Pedro Almodvars Parallel Mothers and Reinaldo Marcus Greens King Richard are also on view, as well as the world premiere of Tommy Olivers Juice Wrld, a documentary on the late rap star. .
In total, the festival will run 115 titles over five days, including 48 features. Documentaries will make up a good chunk of the lineup (e.g. Citizen Ashe, Julia and Andrea Arnolds Cow), as will international dishes including Iranian film Hit the Road and Norwegian Oscar-winning hopeful The Worst Person in the World.
The festival will remain a hybrid event with several feature films and panels, as well as the entire short film program and the AFI Conservatory Showcase (a selection of thesis films from AFI students and graduates), all available online, but the focus will be on screenings and in-person events. The past two years of juggling physical and online festivals is something AFI has more experience with than most: Held in the spring, AFI’s non-fiction festival, AFI Docs, has been the one of the first cinematic events to go fully virtual at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Subsequent drops AFI Fest was also an online-only event, while last June’s doc fest was a hybrid event, with most of the program in line.
Now, says Sarah Harris, AFI Festivals Programming Director, we have changed course from what we were doing at AFI Docs where we were now focusing on what we can do indoors and then adding elements for the online component. We always want to incorporate hybrid elements to accommodate those who cannot return to the theater, because we know there is a level of comfort and people continue to relax.
While the mission and direction of festivals has evolved over its 35 years, AFI remains one of the few constants on the Los Angeles festival calendar, and since the demise of the LA Film Festival, it has been a success. doubtless the only major mainstream festival that remains in the entertainment capital.
Being such a long-running event, there is a certain awareness among the public, Gazzale says of the longevity of festivals. And so the industry knows and the public knows that this is a place you can go. Also, we don’t view our festival as a travel destination event, most of our audience is from the Los Angeles area.
Harris agrees and notes that it’s rarer than it sounds to have a dedicated center for deep immersion and chat right in the middle of Hollywood. The curation isn’t just about this movie which is good, it’s about fostering the communication that occurs between the two, and I think AFI has done very well at that, she says. It’s only five days, but we’ve got almost 50 features in those five days, and there’s a lot to see and say. There are always screenings all over town, but you don’t get that element of celebration in the same way.
