Disney + added just 2 million subscribers in the last quarter. here’s why

Two years after Walt Disney Co. launched its all-important Disney + streaming service, the platform has become the entertainment industry’s toughest competitor for Netflix.

But the growth of popular apps slowed significantly in the last quarter due to a shortage of new content, a lack of cricket in India and increased competition in the crowded streaming space.

Disney + has reached 118.1 million subscribers, Disney announced Wednesday, adding just 2.1 million in the entertainment giants’ last fiscal quarter, which ended in early October.

This is the smallest number of Disney + subscriber additions since the service’s launch.

At the start of Disney + ‘s run, the company made streaming easy, growing rapidly through hits like The Mandalorian. The stock has hit record highs.

Disney + has grown rapidly since its debut in November 2019. Its 118.1 million subscribers are up 60% from its number in the same period in 2020. Much of that growth has come from international markets where Disney + got started, including in Latin America.

Recently, however, executives have warned investors not to expect rapid growth quarter after quarter. Production delays linked to the pandemic have resulted in a slower-than-expected rollout of original programming, key to any growth of streamers.

Bob Chapek, chief executive of Disney, told an investor conference in September that he expected subscriber numbers to grow by a few million single digits in the quarter.

A significant portion of Disney + users are in India, where the service is offered at low cost in combination with local streaming brand Hotstar, for which sport is a major audience driver. The delay in Indian Premier League cricket has hampered growth in this country.

Disney still has a long way to go to meet its goals for the service, which costs $ 8 per month, or $ 80 per year.

The company said it plans to grow from 230 million to 260 million Disney + subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, betting on major franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and the Disney’s own brand to attract viewers around the world.

But analysts said the business needs more content to continue to grow.

A big theme for the quarter is what the future content pipeline looks like and whether Disney will begin to diversify the Disney + content offering, Steven Cahall, analyst for Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a research note released ahead of the disclosure. results.

This week marks the second anniversary of the launch of Disney + with a series of promotional offers and lineup of shows and movies on the platform.

For the week of what the company calls Disney + Day, new eligible subscribers can get a month of Disney + for $ 1.99.

Upcoming content on the Disney + app on Friday includes Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, new Home Sweet Home Alone, and new episodes from The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Disney is looking to compete better with Netflix, which has taken a step ahead in streaming and now has around 214 million paying members. Other competitors including WarnerMedias HBO / HBO Max, Peacock from Comcast Corp. and ViacomCBS Paramount +.

The Burbank-based company’s streaming business has been a bright spot as the rest of the business has suffered from closures caused by COVID-19 in parks and a slow pick-up of movies at the box office. About a year ago, Chapek restructured the company to focus on growing his streaming empire.

In fiscal 2020, Disney recorded a rare annual loss as its traditional businesses, including movies and theme parks, were hammered by the government’s COVID-19 restrictions and consumer fears of the spread of the disease. virus. But the company has shown resilience coming out of the pandemic.

Disney reported a profit of $ 2.02 billion in fiscal 2021, compared to a loss of $ 2.83 billion last year. Annual revenue increased 3% to $ 67.4 billion.

The fourth quarter results, however, fell short of analysts’ expectations. Fourth-quarter profits totaled $ 290 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with a loss of 20 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue was $ 18.5 billion, up 26%.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 52 cents a share on revenue of $ 18.8 billion.

Revenue from Disney’s high-priority streaming business, including not only Disney +, but also Hulu and ESPN +, rose 38% to $ 4.56 billion. Losses increased to $ 630 million, from $ 374 million a year earlier.

Hulu registered 43.8 million subscribers in the last quarter, up 20% from last year. ESPN + gained 66% to 17.1 million, bringing the total number of Disney streaming subscribers to 179 million. Disney plans to reach 300 to 350 million total subscribers by the end of 2024.

The Parks, Experiences and Products division was profitable for the second consecutive quarter. After being closed for much of the pandemic, attendance has improved with better vaccination rates and increased consumer convenience. Parks generated $ 640 million in operating revenue, down from a loss of $ 945 million a year ago.

Disney’s content division, which includes theatrical films, posted mixed results. The release of films including Ryan Reynolds’ comedy Free Guy and Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pushed revenue 9% to $ 2.05 billion in the quarter. But the costs of promoting those films resulted in an operating loss of $ 65 million, up from an operating profit of $ 86 million a year ago.

Both films were released in theaters exclusively, unlike films like Black Widow, which was made available for $ 30 on Disney + at the same time as its theatrical debut. Shang-Chi, the first Marvel film of Asian origin, grossed $ 430 million at the global box office. Free Guy, from Disneys 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox), has taken in $ 331 million worldwide.

Television networks, which include ESPN and broadcaster ABC, saw revenues drop 4% to $ 6.7 billion, while profits fell 11% to $ 1.64 billion.