When will Disneyland bring back the award-winning Magic Happens parade? – Orange County Register





The Magic Happens parade which only lasted a few weeks before the Disneyland pandemic closed, won a prestigious international award for excellence in live entertainment that could bode well for fans eagerly awaiting the eventual return of the parades. The Disneylands Magic Happens Parade has just won a Brass Ring Award from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, considered one of the highest honors in the themed entertainment industry. This is great praise for a parade that measured its brief duration in days rather than years. The ephemeral Magic Happens was closed along with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that would eventually keep California theme parks closed for more than a year. Princess Aurora’s fairy godmothers Flora, Fauna and Merryweather atop a float during the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Frozen II float during the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Coco at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Maui, from Moana, at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Cinderella at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Giant Alebreje Spirit Guide Pepita at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Dancers before the Mauis Float at the new Magic Happens parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Anna, Elsa and Olaf at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Minnie Mouse at the new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street USA inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, February 27, 2020 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG) Will the Magic Happens parade ever replay at Disneyland? Disneyland has nothing to share on the Magic Happens parade right now, according to Disneyland officials. Don’t expect to see Magic Happens along the Disneyland Parade route anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean the award-winning parade won’t return to Main Street USA Disneyland has spent a lot of money developing the floats, musical score, choreography and costumes for Magic Happens and a lot of time to hire and train performers. Chances are excellent that the well-reviewed parade will reappear at Disneyland. It’s probably a matter of when rather than if, as the timeline continues to be pushed further down the timeline. Disneyland has been without a daily parade since the park reopened at the end of April following a 412-day closure for coronavirus. A Christmas Fantasy parade returns to Disneyland on Friday, November 12 as the holiday season kicks off with a two-month celebration that runs through January 9. Disneyland has already started teasing the Main Street Electrical Parade without announcing a return date. The Electric Parade is not expected to return until the holidays with A Christmas Fantasy taking place at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. most days as well as 9:30 p.m. during the happiest after-hours events. Disneyland could relaunch Magic Happens as a daytime companion to the Nighttime Electric Parade. But Disneyland has taken a slow, cautious approach to bringing back full-scale live entertainment as part of the gradual reopening of its Anaheim theme park. SEE ALSO: Disneylands Magic Happens fashion show costumes and makeup are inspired by fashion shows The nightly Fantasmic and World of Color shows remain dark, as do the Hyperion and Fantasyland theaters. The Disneyland fireworks returned in time for July 4 earlier this year and the Disney Junior Children’s Theater returned during the Halloween season. The return of the Frightfully Fun Parade at the Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event marked the first time that DCA or Disneyland has held a parade in 18 months since the pandemic closed parks in March 2020. A Christmas Fantasy marks the next step in bringing parades back to the parks during regular opening hours. SEE ALSO: Disneylands Magic Happens Parade brings trees, flowers and dancing waves to Main Street USA When could the award-winning Magic Happens return? As Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother says: Even miracles take a little time. It’s more than likely that Magic Happens will have to wait until the Main Street Electrical Parade begins its return engagement when it does. A relaunch in spring 2021 would make sense for an essentially brand new parade that very few Disneyland visitors have ever seen. Magic Happens, which debuted in late February 2020 with daytime and nighttime performances, included a new musical score by an American Idol alum, nine new floats, and over 90 performers, including two dozen Disney and Pixar characters. The new Disneyland parade featured characters from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Aladdin, Pinocchio, Princess & the Frog and The Sword in the Stone, all led by a float with Mickey Mouse. A new song and musical score for the parade were produced by American Idol singer-songwriter Todrick Hall. In the meantime, hardcore Mouseheads will have to satisfy their hunger for more Magic Happens with a professionally produced video released by Disneyland during the early days of the coronavirus lockdown in late March 2020. The creative teams and artists at Disneyland who have put months of heart and soul into Magic Happens will have to rejoice in the rave reviews of the IAAPA Brass Ring Award as they await the fate of the award-winning parade. SEE ALSO: Disneyland Reveals Surprising New Characters Joining Magic Happens Parade Magic Happens defeated Heroic Meetings of Marvel Superheroes at Avengers Campus at Disneys California Adventure in the Best Ambience / Street Show / Act of the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards category. The Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event also won an IAAPA Brass Ring award for the most creative Halloween experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/11/10/when-will-disneyland-bring-back-the-award-winning-magic-happens-parade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos