Hollywood projects are getting stricter – The Hollywood Reporter





As studios debate how to deal with resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Biden administration is moving forward with its own mandates that push Hollywood to follow the line. Although a federal court recently suspended vaccine and testing requirements for private companies with 100 or more employees awaiting review, the White House said on Nov. 8 that the private sector “shouldn’t wait. “. While this case is expected to go to the Supreme Court, a flurry of actors and actresses have quietly pushed back studio mandates, which increasingly demand than Zone A on a production – where both actors and l team work nearby – get vaccinated. (Studio sources say some religious exemptions are granted, although they are rare.) “We only really consider those who are vaccinated,” said a prolific producer Hollywood reportr on COVID requirements for the features they are working on. Another producer, preparing for a big studio production, agrees: “We will not engage with anyone who is not vaccinated.” But the app will be essential as the studios will ensure that workers, from talent to team, demonstrate. “Nobody wants an Aaron Rodgers situation,” says the studio producer of the NFL star who flouted COVID-19 guidelines before testing positive for the virus. (Rodgers’ fiancee Shailene Woodley has not publicly disclosed her vaccine status. She is in production on Showtime’s three women. A Showtime rep says the series has a Zone A vaccine mandate, indicating that Woodley is vaccinated.) In turn, news has leaked about stars leaving projects they were supposed to highlight. Ice Cube, for its part, left Sony’s comedy Oh hell no after declining a request from producers to be vaccinated, thus forgoing a salary of $ 9 million. Veteran General hospital Star Ingo Rademacher was fired after failing to comply with a vaccination warrant. Logistical challenges await studios working with stars who have not yet had the chance. from disney Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright – who stars as Black Panther’s sister Shuri T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) – is not vaccinated, sources say. After being injured on the set in August, the British actress of Guyanese origin returned home to London. Now, a return to the United States for a possible shoot in Atlanta, where Wakanda forever is based, could be a problem. On November 8, the CDC put in place rules requiring all non-immigrant and non-citizen air travelers to the United States to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status before boarding. a plane. Wright is not an American citizen. Disney declined to comment. Wright’s UK representative pointed to a statement issued Nov. 5 at THR regarding the actress’ injury, causing a production halt that will begin Thanksgiving week (director Ryan Coogler is said to have filmed everything he could without her). The representative noted: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black panther 2 and look forward to returning to work in early 2022. Letitia kindly asks you to keep her in your prayers. This story first appeared in the November 10 issue of Hollywood journalist magazine. Click here to subscribe.

