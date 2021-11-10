



ANAHEIM, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 10, 2021– has named its agency of reference for brand communication and marketing services. A Samueli family business, owner of the Anaheim Ducks and longtime director of the Honda Center, ocV! BE is a one-of-its-kind, $ 3 billion, 95-acre, planned and mixed-use mixed-use merger. community slated to open in 2024, designed to connect people from all walks of life to unexpected experiences. Located in the Platinum Triangle of Anaheim, California, the development will surround the iconic Honda Center entertainment district. Through a competitive bidding process, the OCV! BE Board of Directors selected Idea Hall as their partner agency to lead brand development and brand integration throughout the customer experience. overall. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: Render of ocV! BE (Photo: ocV! BE) We knew Idea Hall would be our agency partner when they diverted the strategic focus of the mission from what ocV! BE to what ocV! BE why it exists and how it will connect with the people who will be going there. said Tim Ryan, CEO of ocV! BE. Our organization looks forward to working together with Idea Hall to share the exciting story of ocV! BE. Idea Hall was selected after a six-month agency review that culminated in a brand development competition. The team will work together on all phases of the project, from rights to groundbreaking, and offer branding, communications and strategy advice for the property and individual entities. ocV! BE will be an inspired and one-of-a-kind destination like nowhere else in the world, with carefully curated artistic and cultural experiences that will delight everyone and deeply benefit the Anaheim community, said Rebecca Hall, CEO of Idea Lobby. As a deeply rooted member of the Orange County community and champion of all good things, we are especially proud and thrilled to win this job! When complete, ocV! BE will feature a sustainable community with a focus on walking, health and wellness as well as lifestyle amenities with a capacity of over 30,000 for live entertainment, including a new concert hall with a capacity of 5,7000. The property will span 20 acres of public space in four unique squares providing 230,000 square feet of retail space with over 30 restaurant concepts and a hall. market with various food offerings. Two hotels with a total of 550 rooms will also be added, as well as more than one million square feet of office space and a new 325 square foot tower and 1,500 residential units of which 15% are allocated to affordable housing. New roads and increased capacity will bring more than 8,000 parking spaces to the property and 10 acres of publicly accessible parks, including a wellness park of over four acres and a waterfront park of nearly five acres. Idea Hall is an award-winning independent creative communications agency based in Costa Mesa, Calif., Founded in 2003. As a champion of all good things, the agency is committed to doing good work for good clients and good causes, by having an impact on the industries and communities we serve. Idea Hall works with B2B and consumer clients in real estate, hospitality / travel / leisure, healthcare, professional services, non-profit organizations, consumer products, education and public agencies, offering integrated and branded marketing communications solutions that generate measurable results. Idea Hall works with leading brands including Irvine Company, Be Well OC, MemorialCare, CW Driver, Cityview, Juniper Square, Sabal Financial, RD Olson, H. Hendy & Associates, among others. To learn more, visit. ocV! BE is the first mixed-use community neighborhood and live entertainment to arrive in Anaheim in 2024. The $ 3 billion, 95-acre development will surround its anchor, the Honda Center, with new venues for live entertainment, food and retail offerings, and public amenities. ocV! BE will offer a full range of entertainment, activating the neighborhood daily for the enjoyment of its guests. ocV! BE is a business of the Samueli family, owner of the Anaheim Ducks and long-time manager of the Honda Center. To learn more, visit. See the source version on businesswire.com: CONTACT: Shelly Levin IDEAS ROOM [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE OTHER COMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING URBAN DEVELOPMENT RESIDENTIAL & REAL ESTATE BUILDING SOURCE: ocV! BE Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 10/11/2021 11:17 a.m. / DISC: 10/11/2021 11:17 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2021110005442/en

