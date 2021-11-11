CM promises “ruthless” action against the Joju-baiters. Congress says he will fight until actor apologizes





Minutes after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called actor Joju George’s congressional blockade “fascist” in the assembly on Wednesday and warned the government would not fold its hands and remain a silent bystander when freedom art is being trampled on, congressmen in the House said the protest against Joju would continue until he apologizes. “We will continue our agitation against Joju George until he apologizes for what he has done,” Aluva Congressman Anvar Sadath said. However, State Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil, who was sitting next to Sadath, said his organization would not disrupt film shoots in Kerala. He agreed that members of the Youth Congress broke into filming locations in one or two areas, but said the Youth Congress was against targeting the film industry as a whole. Shafi and Sadath both said that KPCC leader K Sudhakaran himself made this clear. “Nonetheless, the chief minister’s attempt to label us as fascists just because there was minor unrest in a few places was unfortunate. It will only encourage real fascists,” Shafi said. K Babu of Congress said a compromise with Joju was almost reached. “But a certain party and some people in the film industry made this fail,” said the MP for Thrippunithura. Earlier, while responding to a submission made by actor and PMO MP M Mukesh to the assembly on Wednesday, the chief minister said the government would not allow anyone to do justice on its own. Mukesh said Congress said the wrong things about Joju, even calling him a womanizer and assailant. The actor said even Joju’s children were at risk. Mukesh said Congress went a bit too far and disrupted the filming of actors like Prithviraj who had no connection to the incident. Mukesh also said that Joju receives repeated calls asking him to apologize or face the consequences. The actor, in short, wanted to protect both the actors and the conduct of the shootings. The Chief Minister gave him strong assurances, and with sharp words. “We will not tolerate such behavior. We will face them without mercy,” said the chief minister. He compared the congressional agitation against actor Joju to fascist tendencies that dictated what to eat and what to wear. “We call these people primitive antisocials,” he said, adding: “Forcing access to shooting sites and unleashing violence is part of these fascist inclinations.” Shafi Parambil

Later, K Babu of Congress told the House that fascist behavior was more suited to the PMO. “We know who turned down screens for a movie whose character said ‘to defeat the bourgeoisie you will have to be a bigger bourgeoisie’,” Babu said. He was referring to the strong reaction of CPM against Arun Kumar Aravind-Murali Gopy’s film “Left Right Left”. He also reminded the House of the violence inflicted by DYFI on writer Paul Zachariah in Kannur, who Babu said was a sympathizer of the left. Mukesh and other LDF deputies had said Joju was provoked by the sight of a chemotherapy patient and an ambulance trapped in the congressional roadblock along the Vyttila section of the national highway. Anwar Sadath disputed this. He said there was no ambulance and a cancer patient. “There was a young man who was going to a hospital to pick up his chemotherapy patient mother. The rest is a lie,” Sadath said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2021/11/10/pinarayi-joju-george-assembly-congress-actor-apologise.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos