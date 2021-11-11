Actor Alec Baldwin sued for shooting deadly movie





Alec Baldwin is pursued by a member of the “Rust” crew for the fatal shooting on the set (File) Angels: US actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by a member of the “Rust” crew for the fatal shooting at the set of a cinematographer last month, lawyers said Wednesday. The negligence lawsuit also names gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has claimed through her legal representatives that she was “trapped” for the death of Halnya Hutchins. The low-budget film’s chief lighting designer, Serge Svetnoy, said in the lawsuit that the accidental murder “was caused by the negligent acts and omissions” of lead actor and producer Baldwin and others. “Simply put, there was no reason for an actual bullet to be placed in this Colt .45 revolver or for it to be present anywhere on the ‘Rust’ table, and the presence of a bullet. in a revolver posed a mortal threat to everyone in its vicinity, ”indicates the lawsuit, submitted to a court in Los Angeles. The costume says Svetnoy felt the bullet fly near him and was hit in the face by gunpowder and “residual material.” Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls and Gutierrez-Reed did not follow film industry practices on handling guns and “allowed a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be pointed at living people.” according to the lawsuit. Cinematographer Hutchins was shot dead as Baldwin rehearsed a scene from the 19th century western in which he was shooting the camera. The Emmy winner was presented with the gun by Halls, who declared it “cold” – industry jargon for an inert weapon. He then told investigators that he had not fully verified it. The live bullet went through Hutchins and hit director Joel Souza in the shoulder. As the film’s gunsmith, 24-year-old Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for firearms and ammunition. In a statement released on Wednesday, her lawyers again insisted that she did not know why there had been a live tour on the set. “We are calling for a full and complete investigation of all facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the ‘dummies’ box and who put them in there,” the lawyer said. Jason Bowles. “We are convinced that this was sabotage and that Hannah is the victim of a set-up. We believe the scene was also tampered with before the police arrived.” Bowles said Gutierrez-Reed met with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigators again and “offered to share additional critical information.” Santa Fe County Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview aired Wednesday, dismissed the notion of conspiracy. “We have no proof,” she told ABC News. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

