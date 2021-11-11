Love Hard Star Nina Dobrev’s Stunning Hollywood Home Is Not What You Would Expect



















November 10, 2021



Nina Dobrev shared a visit to her gorgeous Spanish-style Hollywood home

Nina Dobrev recently shared a tour inside her gorgeous Hollywood home – and we’re obsessed! MORE: Love Hard: Fans Have Same Reaction to Film’s Sweet Moment The Love hard The star lives in West Hollywood in a four-bedroom Spanish-style property that she completely remodeled during the height of the pandemic last year. Nina invited Architectural summary inside for a detailed look at his efforts, and we’re in awe of his hands-on work. Loading the player … WATCH: The official trailer for Nina Dobrev’s new film Love hard One colossal task the actress undertook was to paint the entire exterior of the house a crisp white to replace its original mustard yellow hue. “I always wanted to paint it white and for the first time I found myself without an excuse, and my boyfriend and I painted the whole exterior of the house ourselves and it took forever,” she said, referring to the handsome Shaun White. MORE: Is Love Hard With Nina Dobrev Worth A Look? READ: Nina Dobrev reveals her health and fitness secrets White is also a common color palette in the interior of the home, with Nina opting for the light reflecting hue on the walls of her kitchen, dining room, living room, and bedroom. The kitchen is the focal point of the home and features olive green cabinetry, a brass dome, brass faucet and handles, and textured terracotta floors. It was also the biggest remodeling challenge according to Nina’s interior designer Charlie Barstein. Nina lives in a four-bedroom Spanish-style home in West Hollywood The duo chose to do away with a wall and transform the previously cramped space into an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The room now has a larger breakfast nook, a kitchen island, and a gorgeous pure white oak dining table found on Instagram. “My old kitchen was my 1920s kitchen, and now it’s my 1930s adult kitchen” she told the publication. Nina and her boyfriend Shaun White painted the exterior of her house white One of Nina’s favorite rooms to reinvent was her living room, which features plush pillows, potted plants, artwork, and a large charcoal-colored fireplace that she wanted to be a “statement” in the room. Nina’s master bedroom follows the white wall theme and features an unexpected green lacquered longhorn skull mounted on a black Chesterfield bed that is placed in the middle of the room. The vampire diary star has retained some of the home’s original features, however, such as the “creaky” wood floors, the blue-tiled bathroom with a classic white tub, and the “imperfections” in the texture of some of the surfaces. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

