Are Taylor Swift and Starbucks making you some holiday cheer?





Is there a love affair brewing between Taylor Swift and Starbucks? For weeks, Taylor Swift tormented her fans (called Swifties) by dropping Easter eggs on social media ahead of the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on November 12. One of those clues came in the form of a love video. letter to die for and featured a Starbucks mug and its pumpkin spice defense. Starbucks commented on the video, “TAYLOR SAID IT’S FALL,” and then duet the video from their own TikTok. Then Starbucks really pissed off Swift lovers when they tweeted “It’s red season” on November 8th. But it didn’t stop there. In the ensuing 2,500 comment thread, Starbucks continued to chain (unseen) Swifties using lyrics from Swift’s song in their responses. They also tweeted 13 heart emojis, which is important because Swift’s favorite number (and date of birth) is 13. One fan even compiled Starbucks’ responses in his own TikTok video. So what illicit business is going on between Swift and the coffee company? As we return to December, the Swifties believe it will have something to do with their icon’s favorite drink that fans are reporting is a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte and maybe more. A fan account on Instagram claims to have details of a “Starbucks x Red (Taylor’s Version)” campaign from a memo allegedly sent to Starbucks employees. Social media gossip account @deuxmoi also posted about it, and a Reddit post claimed the same. But Starbucks is leaving fans in doubt for now. TODAY Food has reached out to Starbucks for comment and information regarding a potential collaboration, but they have been carelessly cruel in their brief response. “Thanks for contacting us! From Starbucks red cups at the next release of Red (Taylors Version), it’s officially red season! “they replied.” We have nothing more to share. “ Related The Swifties are dying to see how this one ends. Earlier this week, Swift, 31, announced on her social media that she was not only releasing her version of the album “Red” with 30 songs, some of which was from her vault, but also releasing a new short film to accompany the long-awaited 10-minute version of fan-favorite breakup anthem “All Too Well”. The film will star Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) and Dylan O’Brien (“Teen Wolf”) as well as a car made in, yes, 1989 which is not just the title of one of the albums of. Swift, but also the year of his birth. Long story short, we’re not sure what Swift and Starbucks have in store for us. The Swifties are OK, but they’re not doing well at all. But with November 12 in a few days and the pieces falling into place, they’re going to get rid of it. After all, they love the player and the game, and they know full well that as soon as this mystery is solved, it will all start over again.

