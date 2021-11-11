Actor’s car was shot during attempted home theft in Sherman Oaks, LAPD says





SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A group of armed suspects followed a TV actor to his home in Sherman Oaks, attempted to rob him and then shot his car as he fled, according to reports authorities. Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the victim of the attempted home robbery was Terrence Jenkins, an actor and entertainment reporter who professionally deals with Terrence J and has hosted shows on E !, BET and MTV. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said the four suspects in a car followed the victim to his home on Vista Street and confronted him there in an apparent attempt to rob him. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun, police said. Jenkins instead fled in his car, police said. The thieves chased him and one of them opened fire in the area of ​​Moorpark Street and Sepulveda Boulevard. No one was hurt. Jenkins managed to hail a California Highway Patrol officer and report the incident. LAPD agents intervened on the scene and a police report was filed. Out of caution, police searched the house to make sure the suspects were not inside, authorities said. Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles were not immediately available. The incident occurred two days after the LAPD issued a community alert to raise awareness of a recent increase in the “continuing trend of home thefts.” “Suspects located victims in Los Angeles, followed them, and then committed the thefts as the victim returned to her home or business,” the bulletin said. According to investigators, the victims were followed to places such as the Melrose Avenue shopping district, the downtown jewelry district, upscale nightclubs and restaurants. RELATED: Actor Terrence Jenkins Involved in McLaren’s Studio City Crash The targets of these thefts have been expensive jewelry, including watches, necklaces and handbags. Victims were also targeted based on the type of vehicle they were driving, police said. The police advise anyone who thinks they are being followed to call 911 and go to the nearest police station or station. Residents of the Jenkins neighborhood describe the community as safe and calm. “I am alarmed. I am shocked,” said Bernard Adams, a resident of the neighborhood. “I walk around this neighborhood every morning. I have never seen or heard anything like it since living here.”

