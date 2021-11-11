Rawson Marshall Thurber is a Hollywood unicorn

Rawson Marshall Thurber is no stranger to making great movies. The director first rose to prominence in 2004 with Dodgeball: a true outsider story, and spent the years since writing and directing some of Hollywood’s highest-octane mega-budget action comedies like 2016 Central intelligence, and 2018 Skyscraper, who both avoided source material and cemented his partnership with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But his latest venture is, without a doubt, his biggest to date. Red Notice again stars Johnson, this time opposite Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and follows an FBI agent who teams up with two notorious art thieves to hunt down one of the world’s most expensive treasures. As well as being The Rock’s first Netflix Original, it is also the streaming service’s most expensive movie to date, another milestone in the ongoing radical shift from cinema to streaming. We recently spoke to Thurber about what his film means to the industry as a whole, the state of modern cinematic fame, andher undying love for Taylor Swift.

JACKSON WALD: How are you?

RAWSON MARSHALL THURBER: Great. How are you man?

WALD: Glad to chat with you. Mall studios are currently spending their money on reboots, sequels, big brands, and ips like marvel, dc, and star wars, what does it mean to sit down and write an original script for a big budget movie these days? How do you convince a studio to spend its money on an original idea?

THURBER: That’s a great question. Unfortunately, you are absolutely right. Big budget original ideas are surprisingly rare. It’s even rarer when they come from a writer-director… there aren’t a lot of these kinds of films and filmmakers. People are going to have the same things over and over again unless they start voting with their eyes and their dollars. As it concerns Red Notice, I don’t really know how to do otherwise. All my life I’ve written screenplays and tricked companies into giving me money to do them.

WALD: As someone who’s done both hit comedies and action adventures, how do you strike the right balance between suspense, action, and laughter?

THURBER: All of my work is to create that balance and blend those tones. When you talk about action comedy, the trick is to make both the action and the comedy spin not only at the same time, but at the same frequency. You want them to turn harmoniously, so that they help each other. For example, when doing an action comedy, you want to make sure that the action part never gets too edgy or too violent. If you’re worried about Dwayne Johnson’s fingernails being pulled out, it’s going to be hard to laugh. On the comedy side, you don’t want your comedy to be too broad, too silly, or too wacky. If this happens, then the action does not work. There are no real stakes, everything is made of nerves. It’s about balancing those two things and helping them work together.

WALD: I wanted to ask you about the relationship between The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, which is really palpable throughout the film. Is chemistry like this something that happens naturally on set, or is it something that takes time to develop?

THURBER: I think it happens naturally. I don’t think chemistry is something that can be developed. At its core, chemistry is not a function of writing or directing. Chemistry is a function of the casting. You just hope you are right. In this particular case, I think we did.Ryan, girl [Gadot], and Dwayne are so lovely, and they’re so charismatic. But the reason they all work so well together is that they’re similar in some way – they all take the job very, very seriously. But they don’t take themselves seriously at all. They laugh at themselves, and they really like to laugh at each other.

WALD: Can you explain to me how Ed Sheeran’s cameo came about?

THURBER: It’s my favorite part of the whole movie. Ed Sheeran was actually part of the original pitch. When I went to present it, I presented this moment and I literally said “Ed Sheeran”.We had a lot of problems with production during the pandemic. This caused a lot of delays and finally it was time to go see if Ed would be ready to star in the movie. A mutual friend introduced us and I emailed Ed, told him I was a huge fan, and sent him a photo of my notebook from the time of the pitch. It had his name circled in it, so he knew I wasn’t kidding. I asked him if he would be interested in doing it, and he said, “Absolutely, I would love to do it. The more bizarre, the better. And I was like, “Great. I have just what it takes.

WALD: Did you have any backup plans if Ed said no? Maybe Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez?

THURBER: Nobody asked me that. It was Ed Sheeran or the bust. But in fact, T-swift would have been my second call. Much to my wife’s dismay. I am a huge fan of Taylor Swift.

WALD: I’m glad we got the exclusive scoop for that one. What do you think having a Netflix exclusive movie like this means in the changing landscape from theatrical releases to direct streaming like the release of? Principle? Does the thought of someone watching Red Notice on their phone, are you screwed?

THURBER: I think any filmmaker worth his salt would be disappointed with the idea of ​​someone watching their movie on an Apple Watch. It would be devastating. I like theaters. I try to see movies on the biggest screen, with the best possible sound. Having said that, I have a Netflix subscription and I really enjoy watching Netflix. I watch more Netflix than movies [at the theater]. I have a couple of things to say about this, Jackson. One is, I don’t think it’s a scenario of either. This idea that it will either be Netflix or movies in theaters is simply incorrect. In the 1950s, when television began to enter the house, studios were apoplectic. They thought no one would ever go to the theater again. But this is not the case. It wasn’t then, and it isn’t now. The way you enjoy a movie in the cinema is totally different from the way you enjoy a movie on your couch. The other thing I would like to say is that the purpose of making this film was to entertain the world. Red Notice is a movie for those who love movies, and it’s a movie under a big tent. Big action, big stars, big laughs. It’s for everyone from eight to 80 years old. Men, women, conservatives, liberals, whatever. And, if your goal as a filmmaker is for your story to be seen by as many people as possible, then there is no better place than Netflix. More people will see Red Notice its opening weekend on Netflix which will have seen all of my movies in their entire theatrical release combined. This is the size of Netflix.

WALD: How do you follow the release and reception of the film? I guess normally this would be a confluence between the box office and reviews, but now that it’s a direct broadcast, are you considering streaming recordings? Netflix Top 10? Is the emphasis more on criticism? Indeed, how do you assess success in this new landscape?

THURBER: Great question. As a filmmaker, you want your film to be number one at the box office. You want to make a lot of money, you want 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. You want it all. And all of that is the ego, and that ego is based on insecurity. When you take that off and think about what you want for your story, what you really want is for it to be seen and liked by as many people as possible. It’s actually really nice not to worry about the box office. Because it doesn’t matter. It does not matter. The reviews are tough on me. I’m a filmmaker who makes films for people who love films, who go to see films, and critics generally don’t like my films as much as I do. And that’s okay, because in my career so far, audiences seem to love my films as much as I do. And that’s what I do them for.

WALD: There’s a philosophy that the era of movie stars is over, and intellectual property like Marvel has taken their place. Where do you fit into this spectrum? Is the brand of a movie more important now than the real actors?

THURBER: That’s such a difficult question to answer. I think we’re definitely at a point now where there are fewer and fewer real movie stars. Part of that is because they have been replaced, as you have rightly said, by intellectual property. But not even just by the IPby brand. This is not the IP of The Eternals. It’s Marvel. It’s the Marvel brand.Like when guardians of the galaxy came out of. I know more about the comics than my wife would like, but when I saw the trailer for guardians of the galaxy, I was like, “Wow, we’re really going to find out what people think of Marvel, not what they think of Guardians of the Galaxy.” Why are you going to see a Pixar movie? Because they’re awesome, and they’re still awesome. It is the confidence of the brand. So, in a weird way, these Pixar, Marvel brands, etc. have become the movie stars. When you went to see Montgomery Clift, you trusted this brand. And there are very few brands of movie stars left, but in Red Notice, we have three of the last remaining movie stars in a movie.

WALD: Your next project is The division. In fact, I watched it regularly on Twitch. What can you tell us about the project? Also, there is an infamous video game curse when it comes to great Hollywood movies. What impact does this have on your approach to making the film? Do you learn where others have failed?

THURBER: I’m passing the script. We hope to make it happen this year, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain attached. Our producers and I are delighted. I like The division. I played the first and the second. I stood in line at E3 for three hours to catch a glimpse of it. Have you ever played or just watched people play it?

WALD: Just watched, mostly. It was more of a niche game when I got into it. I was really in destiny at the time.

THURBER: Oh, yeah, so sort of a similar structure. Jackson, you have to play it. It’s good.

WALD: I relaxed. I’ll get started.

THURBER: As far as the “video game curse” goes, I think that’s correct. Most video games turned into movies weren’t very good. And this record is long and frightening. Corn The division has a lot to offer. First and foremost, when you play The division, you’re not playing some sort of iconic character. You don’t play Commander Shepard, you play yourself. You create your own avatar. It opens up a lot of storytelling possibilities. Also, I think the division has a very important heart at its center. It asks a very simple question at the base: when the chips are low, in a society, what do we owe each other? When things go wrong, are you fundamentally a selfless or selfish person? We can explore this in The division and I’m super, super excited. This is my dream job and I can’t wait to get started.