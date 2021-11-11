Wes Avila to open new Mexican restaurant in Hollywood next month





Kateen A new Yucatn Peninsula / Riviera Maya-themed project by chef Wes Avila is slated to open next month in a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space in Hollywood. Guerrilla Tacos and Angry Founding Chef Egret Dinette is planning a menu that will include tacos, ceviches, tostadas and shareable platters of cochinita pibil and whole fish with fresh tortillas in a dining room surrounded by greenery. Kateen is on the ground floor of the new Tommie Hotel, with a separate entrance for the restaurant. 6516 Selma Ave., Los Angeles, kateenla.com Japanese ramen chain Ramen Nagi has opened a new store in Westfield Century City. (Jakob N. Layman) Ramen Nagi Tokyo-based ramen chain Ramen Nagi has opened in the Westfield Century City Mall, marking the first Southern California location for a brand with more than 40 locations worldwide. Ramen Nagi is known for its customizable ramen bowls; customers can select broth density and fat, noodle variety, salinity and variety of toppings with soup bases such as 24 hour simmered pork marrow bone broth and ink container squid and garlic. LAs Ramen Nagi is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner. 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, ramennagiusa.com Bacetti A new Roman-inspired trattoria is slated to open in Echo Park this week, serving antipasti, braised meats, homemade pasta, pizza and small platters from the Simpatico Hospitality Group, which also operates the wine bar and restaurant. adjoining bottle shop, Tilda. Bacetti opens on Thursday (a grand opening is scheduled for November 16) and is led by chef Joel Stovall (formerly of Orsa & Winston and Il Fiore); offerings will include dry aged rib eye with salsa verde; bucatini carbonara; compote of dandelion, kale and Swiss chard; cacio e pepe; and grilled octopus with beans, Romanesco and candied tomatoes. Outdoor and indoor seating is available. Bacetti will be open from Tuesday to Sunday for the dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1509 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 995-6090, bacetti-la.com Bacetti, Echo Parks’ new Roman-inspired restaurant, will serve homemade pasta and a range of small Italian plates to share. (Dylan + Jeni) Complete proof pizza Lodge Bread Co.’s Gold chefs Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf are leveraging their pizza obsession to launch a new restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, with two locations (Brentwood and Beverly Hills) by the end of the year. Brentwood Restaurant will open as a 1980s-inspired space with retro neon, pinball and arcade games; the Beverly Hills location will emphasize take-out and delivery, but will include a small on-site dining area. Full Proof Pizzas’ staple will be 18-inch New York-style pies, with toppings such as goat cheese and chicory, potatoes and leeks, and barbecue chicken; the menu will also include sandwiches and salads. Both locations will be open daily for lunch and dinner. To follow @fullproofpizzaco on Instagram to open updates. Brentwood: 145 S. Barrington Ave., Los Angeles; Beverly Hills: 371 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, fullproofpizza.com Zinqu and Ct French-trendy casual cafe chain Zinqu closed its Abbot Kinney location earlier this year and recently reopened it in a new location on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. The new site includes a bodega, Ct, which offers European pantry products as well as bottles of wine, fresh flowers and handicrafts. The usual Zinqus pastries and dishes are always offered; toast, salads and sandwiches are on the menu, as are dishes only in Venice such as pasta and pizza. Patio and indoor dining area are available. Zinqu is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 1440 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 310-2469, lezinque.com The new location of French Café Zinques in Venice includes a new bodega and bottle store for imported potted goods and other pantry items, as well as candles, flowers and other household items. (Zinqu) Heres watching you come back Heres Looking At You, one of the most bereaved restaurant closings of the pandemic, is set to reopen by the end of the year. Managing partner Lien Ta and chef Jonathan Whitener’s Koreatown spot is slated to reopen with dinner service in December, though in a more streamlined format for now. Ta says the menu will include some of the restaurant’s most popular cocktails and cuisine, such as frog legs with salsa negra. Ta and Whitener hope to restore the brunch service in the future. To follow @hereslookingatyoula on Instagram for the reopening of updates. 3901 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 568-3573, hereslookingatyoula.com

