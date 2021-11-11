Scottish actor Richard Madden in a three-way race to become the new James Bond, bookmakers say





Scottish actor Richard Madden is in a three-way race to be the next James Bond according to bookmakers. William Hill has Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Tom Hopper tied as 4-1 joint favorites as potential successors to Daniel Craig for the iconic role. Craig recently completed his 15 years and five films as Bond in the latest blockbuster No Time to Die. The film came out in style as the fifth highest grossing film of 2021. Hardy is instantly recognizable to fans of films such as Venom, Mad Max, and Legend as well as his turn on television screens as a gangster in Peaky Blinders.





(Image: Getty)

Game of Thrones and The Bodyguard Scottish actor Madden took care of promoting Eternals, Marvels’ latest superhero film released last week, alongside superstar Angelina Jolie. Hopper, 36, may be less recognizable despite his star rising after starring in The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s hit show about a dysfunctional family of overpowered siblings. New contenders in the race to become the next international super-spy include Billy Elliott star Jamie Bell and Spider-Man himself Tom Holland. Bell, who at 35 would become one of the youngest Bonds to date, recently appeared in No remorse, as well as Fantastic Four, although he is perhaps best known for playing Billy Elliot in the 2000 film. . As Bell is priced 9-2, Holland joins dashing Duke of Bridgerton of Hastings, Rege-Jean Page, who has drifted in recent weeks to 6-1. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/entertainment/scots-actor-richard-madden-three-25429206 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos