Actor Terrence J shot dead in Los Angeles home robbery: reports
Léon Bennett / WireImage
Actor Terrence J was the victim of an attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the incident around 3 a.m. local time when former BET host (N Terrence Jenkins) entered the driveway of a Sherman Oaks home with another passenger, KTLA and Fox 11 reported.
The two victims noticed that another vehicle was blocking them in the driveway, from which four gunmen got out and approached Jenkins’ car. They ordered Jenkins and his passenger to get out of the vehicle, but the two were able to get away, police told news stations.
The suspects followed Jenkins and at one point opened fire on his car. No injuries have been reported, according to KTLA and Fox 11.
The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the attempted theft at The Envelope, but did not confirm Jenkins was one of the victims, the outlet reports.
LAPD spokespersons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. When contacted by PEOPLE, a representative for Jenkins made no comment.
On November 8, the LAPD published a community alert who warned residents of “an increase in violent street robberies”.
Police say there has been a continuing trend of “home tracking thefts,” where suspects will locate a victim somewhere in Los Angeles and follow them to their home or business to commit theft.
These incidents occurred in Los Angeles and neighboring cities, police wrote.
The LAPD warning came less than two weeks after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her family were victims of a home invasion in Encino. The theft took place when she and her son of two Jagger, 7 years old and girl Phoenix, 5 were asleep and her husband was away in London, according to the Daily mail.
In an interview on Extra Of the experience, Kemsley said she was “completely caught off guard” by the intruders.
“They were surprised to see me at home. When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is at home?’ She continued. “There was someone else who said,” Kill her, kill her already, kill her, “and all I could think of was,” I have to save these babies. “”
“I begged them, I begged for my life and I begged for their life,” added the media personality.
The investigation into the invasion of Kemsley’s home is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with suspicious information or identification is urged to contact the Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840.
