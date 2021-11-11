Tribes and conservation groups sue to force Montana DEQ to enforce bad actor law against Hecla Mining leader

Helen, MT

Today, the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and several conservation organizations filed a lawsuit in the state district court to compel the Department of Montana Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fulfill its legal obligation to enforce bad Actor Law against Hecla Mining Co. and Hecla CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. Tribal leaders and advocates of the environment are concerned about the devastation of land and water caused by the old Bakers mining operations (the Zortman Landusky and Beal Mountain mines) and the threat of a new mining project.

Good governance requires laws to be enforced, especially those designed to protect the public, said Andrew Werk, Jr., President of the Fort Belknap Indian Community. Members of our community know all too well the enduring legacy of mining pollution. This law aims to protect communities and ensure that mining companies take responsibility for their actions, and we cannot stress enough the importance of its enforcement.

Cabinet Mountains hold an important place in the relationship between the Ksanka people and all of creation, said Vernon Finley of the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and a member of the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Bad Actor Law is the best way to hold people accountable for trying to heal the wounds inflicted on nature. Simply releasing someone from responsibility is allowing them to start over and that is unforgivable.

The Bad Actor Act was enacted in 2001 to prevent senior executives and mining companies from receiving a new Montana mining license if they failed to clean up past operations, unless they did reimburse the state for these cleaning costs. DEQ filed a lawsuit against Hecla and Baker in March 2018. After the state district court ruled that DEQ did indeed have jurisdiction over the Idaho and Baker-based company, DEQ announced that it was abandoning the business. case, citing the election of a new governor, among other reasons.

Tribes and conservation groups have given DEQ advance notice and the option to relaunch the app before taking legal action today.

Today’s complaint claims that DEQ’s refusal to enforce the Bad Actor Act violates its clear legal obligations under the Montana Metal Mine Reclamation Act and the Montanas Constitution. The group also delivered a petition with over 3,000 names in Gov. Greg Gianfortes’s office, calling on the governor to protect Montana by ordering the DEQ to enforce state law to prevent a wealthy Idaho-based mining executive from escaping unscathed . The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the tribes, as well as conservation organizations represented by Earthjustice (Earthworks, Montana Environmental Information Center, Clark Fork Coalition, Rock Creek Alliance, Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Trout Unlimited, and Cabinet Resources Group).

His DEQ work to enforce the law and prevent polluting companies from escaping their cleanup responsibilities unscathed, said Bonnie Gestring, North West Program Director for Earthworks. DEQ’s decision to drop this case leaves us with no choice but to force our claims laws to be enforced through the courts.

The Bad Actor Act was passed by a Republican legislature and signed by former Governor Judy Martz to ensure and demand that mining projects be properly clawed back, said Derf Johnson, director of the clean water program at the Montana Environmental Information Center. Governor Greg Gianforte cannot simply choose to ignore the law for political convenience, and that is why the DEQ has been sued.

Governor Gianforte needs to do his job and protect Montana from the wealthy out-of-state rulers who have a habit of sticking the bill to us to clean up their mess, said Whitney Tawney, Executive Director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund. The law is clear: Anyone responsible for poisoning Montana’s land and water must clean up their mess before they are again granted the right to farm in our state.

The purpose of the Bad Actor Act is to promote responsible mining, protect Montana’s drinking water, air and environment, and taxpayers from unscrupulous mining leaders, said David Brooks, Executive Director of Montana Trout Unlimited. DEQ’s failure to enforce this law is such a clear case that it leaves us with no choice but to take this action on behalf of the Montanans and the environmental health of our states.

DEQ’s refusal to enforce the Bad Actors Act against Hecla and CEO Baker is untenable, said Earthjustice lawyer Amanda Galvan, who represents the groups. This abdication of responsibility is not only illegal under Montana law, but also jeopardizes the constitutional right of every Montanais to a clean and healthy environment.

It is hard to imagine how the DEQ’s about-face on the application of the wrong actors is serving the Montanians or part of the decades-long work to clean up and restore waterways and landscapes damaged by mining, said Karen Knudsen, Executive Director of the Clark Fork Coalition. By stepping back, DEQ invites mining history to repeat itself and communities, taxpayers and clean water will pay the price.

The Gianforte administration refuses to enforce the Bad Actors Act, which will give mining companies and their executives a free pass to repeat irresponsible behavior, said Mary Costello, Executive Director of Rock Creek Alliance and Save Our Cabinets. The Bad Actors Act must be enforced to protect Montana’s most valuable asset, which is clean water, and to send the message that no one is above the law.

I find it incredible that the law is ignored by DEQ and opens the door to possible irreparable damage to the Rock Lake watershed, one of the Cabinets’ jewels, as well as to the pollution of mine tailings in Pend Oreille Lake, the second largest lake in the western United States, said Jim Nash, Chair of the Cabinet Resource Group.

Background

Phillips S. Baker was vice president and chief financial officer of Pegasus Gold when it filed for bankruptcy in 1998, leaving the state of Montana with tens of millions of dollars in cleanup costs when the company went out of business. at Zortman Landusky, Beal Mountain and Basin Creek Gold Mines. The state spent more than $ 30 million in Zortman-Landusky alone, where acid mine drainage robbed the land, water and sacred sites of the Fort Belknap tribes, whose reserve borders the mine site. The publicly funded water treatment costs continue today at Zortman Landusky and Beal Mountain and are likely to go on forever.

Hecla and its CEO, Baker, are currently proposing two new massive copper / silver mines (the Rock Creek and Montanore mines) adjacent and under the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness in northwestern Montana that have been the subject of two recent court decisions. because the company’s mine plans did not comply with the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act.

The Bad Actor Act was enacted in 1989 and strengthened in 2001 in direct response to the bankruptcy of Pegasus Gold. The legislation was passed by former Senate Speaker Tom Beck (R-Deer Lodge), was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support (a 97-2 vote), and was enacted by former Republican Governor Judy Martz.

