NYT Crossword Answers: Actor Buddy from “The Beverly Hillbillies”





47D. I’ve already admitted that I’ve never seen a single episode of The Simpsons, so I had to get the answer to ___ the Clown (classic Simpsons episode) entirely from the crosses. Looking back, I probably would have guessed that Homer had a clown alter ego called HOMIE. 53D. The Professor iggins Clue is a reference to the musical My Fair Lady, in which Eliza Doolittle learns to trade her lower class accent for a classy one. Her tutor in this business is Professor Henry Higgins, but since Eliza cannot initially pronounce her H, she calls him ENRY iggins. Granted, it’s not my favorite everlasting crossword clue / entry combination, but you’ll see it again, so remember to memorize it. 56D. An EDO is a dedicated work, in the sense that EDOs are usually dedicated to a person or a concept. 57D. I couldn’t wait to see what the Writing Tip puzzles? would be, hoping I could fit it into my column. Alas, the clue is a play on words, so instead of less is more or show, don’t say, the writing tip in question is NIB, the tip of a pen. I’ll take this as a license to write more and show less. Theme of the day I was told there would be no math! But here we are again, talking about math in the Wordreading column, because our builders have created a clever theme built around the many possible meanings of the math revealer at 56A, ONE PERCENT. I guess I can forgive them for misunderstanding the mission, because this puzzle is so much fun. At 17A, for example, we are asked to determine the meaning of 56-Across, for a dairy farmer (LOW FAT MILK), and at 22A, we have to identify the meaning of 56-Across, for a smartphone user (DYING BATTERY). This pattern is repeated for two other groups of people who may interpret ONE PERCENT differently. I love that this theme requires the solver to bounce between the theme entries and the revealer in order to complete solving. That is, you wouldn’t know what to fill in at 17A (56-Across, to a dairy farmer) without knowing 56A, but the clue for 56A is so vague (small amount) that you will need to have an idea of ​​what the theme entries are in order to recognize it as ONE PERCENT. To me, this illustrates the beauty of crossword puzzles; the puzzle always makes sure that there is a way to unlock the entrances that you are not sure about. Even if you need the revealer to understand the theme entries, and vice versa, you can still reason with them by filling in the Down entries that go through them.

