Dr Gary Gitnick aka ‘Doc Hollywood’ dies at 82 – Daily News





Dr Gary Gitnick, known as Doc Hollywood for his medical and philanthropic work and the treatment of great celebrities, has passed away. He was 82 years old. Gitnick died Nov. 4 at UCLA Medical Center after a long illness, his daughter Tracy Gitnick Herriott said in an email. According to Gitnick Herriott, Dr Gitnick and his wife, Cherna, started the Fulfillment Fund in 1977 after spotting a disturbing trend of students from underrepresented communities not transferring to college or even graduating from college. secondary studies. Launched as a holiday party for children with disabilities, the event was transformed into a mentoring organization that promoted higher education with annual concerts – which hosted prominent celebrities including actors Bradley Cooper and Robert From Niro. “He has directly helped thousands and thousands of children find a path to college and beyond,” his daughter wrote, “when it wouldn’t have been possible otherwise, and in so doing, has inspired his entourage to do the same. In 1989, The Fulfillment Fund began offering a college scholarship program and later a mentorship program, followed by a college counseling program, classroom instruction, financial aid, academic trips and experiential learning opportunities. A college education is important, De Niro at a 2018 event hosted by the Fulfillment Fund, “but education without humanity is ignorance.” The organization has provided mentorship programs and scholarships annually to over 2,000 students from educationally and economically underserved communities with the goal of helping children lift themselves out of poverty through to education. Gary Gitnick was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1939 to Nathan and Ann Gitnick. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and his doctorate from the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago. He completed his internship at Johns Hopkins University Hospital and his subspecialty training in gastroenterology at the Mayo Clinic. Gitnick also spent three years as a research associate at the National Institutes of Health. Gitnick joined UCLA faculty in 1969 and later became Chief of Staff of UCLA Medical Center, Medical Director of UCLA Health Care Programs and, from 1993, Division Chief. digestive diseases. During this distinguished career, Gitnick also produced over 300 publications and wrote or edited 64 books on gastroenterology and hepatology. He retired from UCLA as Chief Emeritus of the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine. Gary Gitnicks’ leadership for more than two decades has helped the Division of Digestive Disease become the best in the world, said Dr. Alan Fogelman, chair of the UCLA Department of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine, in a UCLA Health article on Gitnick’s death. His work will continue to benefit the lives of many for decades to come. Gitnick’s nickname, “Doc Hollywood,” stems from his treatment of several top celebrities and studio heads, Gitnick Herriott said. He has also served as chairman of the Medical Board of California and a member of its executive committee. He chaired the board of directors of the Health Professions Education Foundation, developed by the California Health Corps, which enables physicians, nurses and paramedical health workers to provide care to underserved populations in return for reimbursement of a fee. educational loan. Gitnick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cherna; children Neil Gitnick, Kim Gitnick, Jill Steinberg and Tracy Gitnick Herriott; and grandchildren Thomas, River, Sydney, Charles, Dani, Chloe and Charlie. Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

