Aarya: Indian creator of international Emmy-nominated show hopes to win

Bollywood commercial director and creator Ram Madhvanis, internet series Aarya has already received a lot of love from viewers, as well as many rave reviews in India.

On November 22, Madhvani will find out whether the first season of the crime thriller will win an International Emmy, the award created to honor excellence in television programming outside of the United States.

One of the most popular Indian shows aired on Disney + Hotstar, Aarya is nominated in the best drama category and is an official remake of the Dutch crime drama Penoza.

The show is nominated alongside Chiles President, Israel Tehran and british show There she goes season 2.

I think this is really a great opportunity for me to tell people that this is the job we have, not just a Aarya point of view, but from an Indian point of view, Madhvani told AP in an interview.

The show, which also airs on Hulu and has been dubbed into multiple languages, stars actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in a career-defining role.

Document / AP Disney Hotstar Bollywood filmmaker Ram Madhvani explains a scene to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Aarya sets.

Sen plays Aarya Sareen, whose world turns upside down when her husband is gunned down, and she must choose between being a mother, daughter and wife, Madhvani said.

Two other Indians – actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his Netflix movie Serious men and Vir Das for his Netflix comedy special Come Das: for India – were also nominated for this year’s International Emmy Awards.

netflix show Delhi Crime, a fictional version of a brutal gang rape in New Delhi, won Best Drama Series last year, marking the arrival and recognition of Indian internet content on the world stage.

Streaming platforms have dramatically increased their investment in the production or licensing of Indian shows in recent years, enrolling influential names among Bollywood’s elite as partners.

Almost 40 video streaming platforms, including Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and SonyLiv, operate in the country, presenting an array of original Indian programming to their international audiences.

US video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are also leaning into the huge Indian market to fuel the next phase of their business growth, driven by cheap smartphones and affordable data.

More than 40 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people use the Internet, according to the World Bank. It is estimated that 900 million internet users are expected in India by 2025.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2020-24 shows India to overtake South Korea, Germany and Australia and become the sixth largest market in 2024 with growth of over 28 %, the fastest of all world markets.

To increase their streaming audience, Indian filmmakers are experimenting with both various stories and the narrative devices they use.

For Aarya, Madhvani used what he calls System 360, which includes filming in real locations, using multiple cameras and without lights.

Basically I shoot with two, three, four, seven cameras and allow the actor to do long scenes where I’m interested in life before the action and after the edit. I’m doing it in a bit of a documentary style, he said.

Madhvani is hoping the show will gain a larger international audience through the Emmy nomination. His team are currently working on the second season of the series, which promises to keep the emotional quotient of the crime thriller high.

The director’s first film in 2002, Let’s talk, presented in preview at the Locarno film festival. His award-winning film in 2016 Neerja was a critical and commercial success and his next film, Dhamaka, is slated for release on Netflix later this month.