Paul Rudd is People’s Magazine’s Sexiest Man of 2021; “There are so many people who should understand this,” actor says





Hold on to your hats as Paul Rudd has just been named the 2021 World’s Sexiest Man. The actor apparently never gets old, and now winning the title that recognizes his eternal youth is beyond his comprehension. Rudd has played several iconic roles, and among them the best known is his Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers: Endgame actor has appeared in many more famous shows and movies like the sitcom Friends, the iconic 90s movie Clueless, Anchorman and The 40 Year Old Virgin. Along with his impressive acting skills, Rudd is also known for his sense of humor, which was shown as he accepted the title. Paul Rudd was crowned as People’s Sexiest Man for 2021 and the announcement was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. “I have sufficient awareness to know that when people hear that I will be chosen for this, they will say, ‘What? “” Rudd told the outlet. “This is not false humility. There are so many people who should have it before me, ”he added. Paul Rudd also said: “I do business cards. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to. And that’s why these are my friends. Before him, the several A-listers who have won the S * xiest Man Alive title include Michael B. Jordan in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018, Blake Shelton in 2017, Dwayne Johnson in 2016, David Beckham in 2015, Chris Hemsworth in 2014 and so on. The Fundamentals of Caring actor securing the title comes as a surprise as recently his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans reportedly won the title. Plus, Evans was in contention for the title last year. But he was taken off the list because he accidentally posted a risky photo on his Instagram. Besides Paul Rudd and the many other names mentioned above, several other Hollywood celebrities and hunks have been named the sexiest man in the world including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Matt Damon. Must read: Game Of Thrones: Gemma Whelan aka Yara Has Had a 6 Week Old Baby And Has Been Allowed To Breastfeed On Film Sets! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

