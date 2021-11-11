Best Community Event: Dillon Amphitheater





Shakey Graves is giving a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on August 8. The venue won four Best of Summit awards in the Community Event, Concert Series, Entertainment Venue and Dance Place categories.

Jenise Jensen / City of Dillon The Dillon Amphitheater does not host just one community event. Rather, the venue hosts a variety of offerings that the entire Summit County community can support, as evidenced by the number of people voting to crown it as one of the Summit’s best. In 2020, the amphitheater was lit with red lights to raise awareness of the impact of coronavirus pandemics on live events, but it was lit green in June when the festivities returned. In addition to the traditional lineup of free and paid shows spanning genres like rock and reggae, the amphitheater hosted country dance lessons, free vaccination events, and a concert that gave young people the chance to get rid of vaping devices. Other entertainment this season included yoga, film screenings, an Independence Day concert with the Colorado Symphony, the Adventure Van Expo, and the inaugural American Music Legacy Festival in honor of Peter Rowan. The amphitheater allows for camp chairs to be placed in the central concrete bowl and in the back third of the lawn section, while low stadium chairs or blankets are suitable for the rest of the lawn. With outside food allowed and on-site snack and alcohol vendors, it’s easy to organize some sort of community picnic while relaxing and listening to some music. People are also encouraged to stand up and dance in front. With a total capacity of 3,656 people, this is a place to meet old friends or make new ones. I often see people enjoying the amphitheater as a park or for exercise or with their dogs or children when we don’t have any scheduled events, said Dillon spokesperson Kerstin Anderson. The Dillon Amphitheater has also won three other Best of Summit awards for best concert series, venue for entertainment and venue for dance. Anderson said the venue had a high attendance this year, with people even braving rain or hail for the shows. It illustrates that spirit of resilience here, Anderson said. Located at 201 W. Lodgepole St., the Dillon Amphitheater is open seasonally from June to mid-September with shows typically every Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:00 p.m. DillonAmphitheater.com for more information. This story already published in the Best of the summit guide . Check out the full results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.

