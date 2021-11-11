5X Festival | 5X Weekly Roundup: Bollywood Ruining Great Songs, Kal Penns’ Wedding Could Be Celebrated By Cardi B, And More

Here are a few stories you might have missed this week.

Once again, Bollywood has ruined another song with its rendition of the famous Pav Dharias song Na Ja

Originally written and sung by a Punjabi artist Pav Dharia, the song On me, which came out in the summer of 2017, has now been remade by Bollywood. The new iteration, titled Najaa (I don’t know what the name change is about) presents the main actors of the film Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for their next film, Sooryavanshi and is already in fashion with 16 million views on Youtube. There have been mixed reviews of the Bollywood song, but a common theme among most of the comments was discussing the problem of many Uzbek artists selling themselves to Bollywood and ruining a perfectly good song.

This is not the first time Bollywood has done this. Remember when Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor remixed Song by Guru Randhawas High Rated Gabru Where Angreji Beat by Yo Yo Honey Singh? In my opinion, the remixed versions are never as good as the original song, either way. The biggest problem here is the Punjabification of BollywoodThat is, when non-Punjabi characters sing Punjabi songs on the lips, the film almost always having no association with Punjab other than the plot being based in Punjab. It’s been going on for so long, but it doesn’t justify having a hit song in Punjabi for marketing purposes or to please audiences when there aren’t many Punabi characters.

Some of the comments went so far as to ask why Pav Dharia would support this as many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, decided to stand idly by and remain silent amid the farmers’ protest. However, since White Hill music owns the rights to his songs, there is a question of whether Pav Dharia had a say in whether Bollywood remakes his song or not. However, he reposted the video and commented saying it was a dream for him to have his favorite childhood actor dances to his music.

Well, I hope he was at least able to secure the bag.

# Theylivehere campaign runs November 1-3 in remembrance of the 1984 Sikh genocide

Each November, Sikhs around the world remember the Sikh genocide that took place in India 37 years ago. On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards for her massacre of Sikhs and the assault on the Darbar Sahib during Operation Blue Star. A series of organized attacks against the Sikh community in India followed. Numerous prominent politicians played a huge role in the genocide by providing crowds with electoral rolls to mark the homes of the Sikh community. The police either actively participated in the commission of the massacre of the Sikhs or sat idly by while the Sikhs were burned alive. This continued for several days, resulting in the murder of over 30,000 Sikhs.

# TheyLiveHere is a response to the horrific event that took place 37 years ago. The World Organization of Sikhs find a COVID-friendly way to remember Shaheeds and genocide survivors. They had the idea of ​​self-marking our homes with candles, as a sign of resilience. A by-product of this is that our elders and parents often did not talk about 1984 due to its trauma. The social media campaign opens the door to these conversations and the support of survivors.

Join @worldsikhorg and partner organizations including, but not limited to @sikhcoalition, @SALDEF, @KhalsaAid from around the world by posting a photo of a candle in front of your door to remember it we must fight the darkness with the light. Collectively, we’ll start a conversation for # neverforget1984.

Share a photo of your candle and be sure to tag @worldsikhorg.

Harold and Kumar’s Kal Penn opens up about his sexuality and 11-year relationship in latest book You can’t be serious

The 44-year-old actor, known for his roles in Harold & Kumar go to White Castle, How I Met Your Mother and Designated Survivor, announced he was gay in his latest book titled You can’t be serious. In his interview with people, he said he discovered his sexuality relatively late in life compared to other people, ” and goes on to say that there is no timeline with this stuff. People understand their sh– out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.

He revealed he was in a relationship with his partner Josh, he has not revealed his last name for confidentiality reasons for 11 years and the couple are now engaged. Kal met Josh while living in Washington, DC while working as an associate director at the DC Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration in 2009. Kal mentioned in his interview with People that he didn’t had never made an effort to hide his sexuality but wanted to respect the wishes of his partners and parents because they are private people and want to stay out of the limelight.

I am delighted to read his book as he explains how he lived his life in an ethnically diverse household, being a 3rd generation Indian American, facing racism while growing up in New Jersey, and his various career opportunities. . It’s pretty impressive having to work your way through Hollywood to being part of the Obama administration on Affordable Care Act legislation.

Oh and Cardi B is apparently officiating their wedding? Were there for that!

Live Tinted Founder Deepica Mutyala collaborated with Meena Harris’ Phenomenal to celebrate Diwali!

This year for Diwali, Live Tinted’s Deepica teamed up with Meena Harris, founder of Phenomenal, a social business platform and media company to create a special Diwali-themed gift box. It included a bright orange Phenomenal hoodie that said Phenomenally brown; and a handcrafted Diya, which “highlights themes of community, pride and lightvacation. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Deepica said, it’s “another nod to the vacation tradition”.

Also on the program of celebrations was a Diwali evening hosted by none other than Mindy Kaling. The Diwali dinner featured South Asian women in media and entertainment celebrating their culture and community as they discussed the power of their voices in the industry. With Mindy on the guest list were Priyanka Chopra, Liza Koshy, Radhika Devlukia, Lily Singh, Richa Moorjani, Payal Kadakia and many more. springing from the event on The Deepikas Insta Story You Hear, Mindy Says: ‘I feel so honored to be invited by Meena Harris [Phenomenal] and Deepica Mutyala [Live Tinted] who are such tycoons and are doing so many amazing things to support and empower women of color especially South Asian women to host this Diwali dinner.

This was the first year that an event like this has been held for South Asian women in the media and entertainment industry. Deepika said she is excited that the next generation will grow up and that seeing powerful and pioneering women like them in the media will be the norm for them.

Finally, grab your Beyond the Uncles Club tickets

On November 16, join us for a conversation between journalists and communications specialists on portrayal, storytelling and storytelling in the South Asian community. Our amazing panelists include Tarannum Thind, Dr Milan Singh, Alysha Bains, Simran Singh and hosted by our own Rumneek Johal. In the spirit of the Diwali season, we’re highlighting some of the challenges and opportunities of our first 2 years of operating 5X Press, as we re-launch Canada’s only magazine for South Asian youth.

At this event, panelists will discuss the importance of creating spaces for women, youth, LGBTQ + voices in mainstream media, more uncles club. It’s time to change the narrative and to do that we need our powerful voices to create meaningful change in the community. I know most of the women in our community have this story of an uncle telling them that they can’t do something, and personally I was blown away when this happened to me. An uncle, who is well known in our community came by asking my dad and through our conversation asking me what I’m doing, what are my aspirations, the usual and out of nowhere told me that girls shouldn’t having to work, you should just get married at your age. Ugh. First, I was 19 at the time, and second, I replied, would you give your daughter the same advice? This uncle is now a prominent Member of Parliament in the community. Situations like this are not unique, who knows how many young impressionable young people have been invited by an uncle to marry instead of telling us to continue our dreams despite what society says. It’s time to change the narrative and have these conversations about the importance of representing the diverse voices in our community.

Join 5X and the amazing panelists to start this conversation, grab your tickets here.

About the Author: Navneet holds an Honors BA in Health Sciences – Demographic and Quantitative Studies from Simon Fraser University, cultivating a passion for health promotion, policy and social justice. She recently discovered a passion writing about pop culture, mental health and life in a South Asian diaspora. Her passion for feminism, diversity and progress kindles a fire beneath everything she does. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, traveling and cooking.