Chris Wood’s IDONTMIND Campaign Partners with Mental Health America





Chris Wood may be best known for his roles on The CW, but the “The Vampire Diaries” actor is also the founder of a campaign on mental health, which inspires conversations and provides resources for those in need. need. As part of his mental health awareness activism, the actor and filmmaker recently partnered with Mental Health Awareness to host a summit with stars like Rainn Wilson and Jewel. Over the weekend, Wood spearheaded the event, “Our Future in Mind,” which featured conversations with leaders on school mental health policy, justice for people with disabilities. , athletics and intersectionality. Wood, best known for his roles in “Vampire Diaries,” “Containment,” and “Supergirl,” has been open about his own mental health issues. “The pandemic has been a bit of a pressure cooker for our collective mental health. We all struggled at the same time which actually allowed the conversation to open up, ”Wood said. Variety. “It’s okay. But now we need to steer the conversation. We need to make that commitment and turn it into activism.” In his own personal journey with mental health, Wood says things started to improve for him when he stopped lying to himself and was finally honest about his well-being. “Admit that I was not doing well, that I needed help,” he says. “That was all.” With this self-discovery, Wood began IDENTIFY YOURSELF, a campaign to encourage open conversations about mental health. “Even though we all have mental health and it affects us all at some point in our lives, mental health is still stigmatized,” says Wood. “And the system always fails people. There is still a lot of work to be done to improve the lives of people with mental illness. But a big step in the right direction is getting people to talk about it and making it more acceptable to ask for help. “ The event featured conversations with Wilson, Jewel, Tati Gabrielle, Zelda Williams, Antonia Gentry, Zaire Franklin and Zelda Barnz. Key points included were tackling loneliness, using social media, exercising, and influencing the planet on her mental health journey. On one of the panels, actor and activist Wilson spoke about his own experience. “I suffered from crippling anxiety attacks throughout my twenties. They left me on the ground, sweating in a puddle, crying. No idea what they were. I just kind of suffered through them, ”Wilson said. “I went through huge episodes of depression. After speaking about his struggles, Wilson opened up about his form of healing. “Focusing on gratitude is an incredible superpower,” he said. “Gratitude helps us move from fear to generosity and light. Its benefits are incalculable. The summit was born out of the results of a recent study from Mental Health America, which Wood shares, showed that young people want to get involved in mental health, but don’t know where to start. ” I understand. I felt the same before I started IDONMIND, ”he says. “This summit was meant to give people the connections, tools and information to start this process.” “The biggest obstacle to advocacy is not interest – we have a lot of it. It is inaction. Taking action, connecting with organizations, finding out what you can do to help, and then doing it – that’s what advocacy is all about, ”adds Wood. “I hope we have shortened the distance between these two things, so that potential advocates feel empowered to become active champions of mental health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/scene/news/chris-wood-rainn-wilson-mental-health-america-i-dont-mind-campiang-summit-1235108602/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos