Entertainment
Jirisan Continues To Run As Hottest Drama + Honey Lee Rises To # 1 Actor List
tvN Jirisan continues its reign as the hottest drama on the air!
For the third week in a row, Jirisan tops Good Data Corporations’ weekly list of the most buzzed-about dramas. The company determines rankings weekly by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media on dramas currently airing or about to air in the near future.
Not only did Jirisan defend her title of the hottest drama of the week, but the main lady Jun Ji Hyun also maintained her spot at No.5 on the list of hottest drama cast members.
KBS 2TVs The Kings Affection swept to second place in the Drama and Actor charts, with stars Eun Bin Park and SF9s rower Rising to No.2 and No.4 on the list of Hottest Drama Cast Membership, respectively.
In its last week on the air, SBSs A woman rose to No.3 on the drama list, while the star Darling lee recovered n ° 1 and Jin seo yeon rose to 9th place in the ranking of actors.
tvns new drama Joy entered the drama chart at No.4 this week, while the stars Han Hyo Joo and Hyung Sik Park entered the list of players of interest at # 7 and # 10 respectively.
Finally, KBS 2 televisions Young woman and gentleman has seen a notable rise on both lists this week: not only did it rise to No.5 on the Drama charts, but the stars Lee se hee and Ji hyun woo also climbed to No. 6 and No. 8 respectively in the actor rankings.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the first week of November are:
- tvNs Jirisan
- KBS 2TVs The Affection of Kings
- SBS One the Woman
- tvNs Happiness
- KBS 2TVs Young Lady and Gentleman
- JTBCs Reflection of you
- Koo, JTBC inspector
- SBS Let me be your knight
- KBS 2 televisions Red shoes
- KBS 2 televisions Dali and the arrogant prince
Meanwhile, the top 10 Drama Actors who have generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Honey Lee (Female)
- Park Eun Bin (The Affection of Kings)
- Come on Hyun Jung (Reflection of you)
- Rowoon (Affection of Kings)
- Jun Ji Hyun (Jirisan)
- Lee Se Hee (Young woman and man)
- Han Hyo Joo (Happiness)
- Ji Hyun Woo (Young Lady and Gentleman)
- Jin Seo Yeon (Female)
- Park Hyung Sik (Happiness)
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1497933wpp/jirisan-continues-run-as-most-buzzworthy-drama-honey-lee-rises-to-no-1-on-actor-list
