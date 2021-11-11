Disney + Has Slowest Subscriber Growth Since Launching Into Battle With Netflix

Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) reported the smallest increase in Disney + subscriptions on Wednesday since the streaming video service launched to take on Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), missing Wall Street targets and dropping stocks by nearly 5% after hours.

Profits for Disney’s theme parks division were well below analysts’ projections, although the quarter was the first time all parks have been open since various closures in the event of a pandemic. The capacity limits remain in place.

The stumble in theme parks and streaming divisions highlights the challenges Disney faces during the pandemic. Questions remain as to how and when customers will return to public entertainment and whether this limits viewing at home.

Disney is banking on new programming next year to boost streaming subscribers. Theme parks will benefit from opening U.S. borders to many vaccinated international travelers and more American children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the quarter just ended, Disney + captured 2.1 million customers, less than half of the subscribers Netflix added in roughly the same time frame. Analysts had predicted that Disney + would add 10.2 million, Factset estimated.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts, chief executive Bob Chapek stuck to the company’s previous forecast of 230 million to 260 million Disney + subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024 .

Some investors are not convinced that Disney will achieve this projection, said Haris Anwar, analyst at Investing.com.

“The company appears to be facing a hurdle when it comes to growing the number of subscribers for its streaming service,” said Anwar. “Investors believe the company could miss its target of reaching 260 million subscribers by 2024, raising doubts that its service could create a serious challenge for market leader Netflix.”

In early October, the number of paying Disney + subscribers reached 118.1 million. Including Hulu and ESPN +, the company’s streaming customers totaled 179 million.

The company previewed a wide range of streaming programs under development. Chapek said most of the flagship titles from the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars brands will arrive on Disney + from July through September of next year.

“This marks the start of the wave of new content shared last December,” he said.

Disney also sees an opportunity to attract more subscribers with new programming for preschoolers and is investing in that area, Chapek said.

Disney’s streaming media division, known as direct to consumer, continued to lose money as the company paid for new TV shows and movies, marketing costs and others. costs. The unit reported an operating loss of $ 630 million in the quarter.

Attendance and spending have increased at US Disney Parks. Disney does not expect a “substantial recovery” in the number of international visitors to US parks before the end of 2022, said chief financial officer Christine McCarthy.

Overall, the media company posted diluted earnings per share of 37 cents, lower than analysts’ forecast of 51 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The theme park division’s revenue reached $ 640 million, below Wall Street’s forecast of $ 942 million.

This week, Disney is offering the first month of Disney + for $ 2, up from the usual $ 8, and other promotions.

On Friday, Disney will release the adventure movie “Jungle Cruise”, the Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, a new movie “Home Alone” and a host of other streaming programs.

Disney also missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue, which reached $ 18.53 billion in the fourth quarter, from $ 14.71 billion a year earlier.

Net income was $ 159 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $ 710 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

