2021 AEW Full Gear Card, Matches, Start Time, PPV Preview, Location, Date

AEW’s pay-per-views have become a fixture on the pro wrestling calendar since the promotion launched, and Saturday’s Full Gear is no different. The map is filled with big games, topped off by the long-awaited AEW World Title game between champion Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

Almost all of AEW’s top stars are scheduled for the event, with Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD all set for action, and well. others.

The action takes place Saturday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be available via pay-per-view and will begin at 8 p.m. ET with a show buy-in starting at 7 p.m. winner.

2021 AEW Full Gear Map Forecast

AEW World Championship – Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Page’s character arc has been one of the best things since AEW’s inception. From the failure of the match to crown the first AEW World Champion to a tag team title with Omega by his side to their subsequent break-up and the destruction of his self-confidence, Page has been through a complete journey. Dark Order has helped him regain his confidence and the crowds have been absolutely enraged for Page the past few months. Confronting Omega, the despicable champion who has repeatedly turned his back on his former friend, only made the crowd hotter for Page. Now the two go head-to-head for the company’s biggest prize on one of the best maps AEW has ever created. – Pick: Adam Page wins the title

AEW Women’s Championship – Dr Britt Baker, DMD (c) vs. Tay Conti

Baker has become the biggest star AEW has built in the women’s division, but the division is still under construction. That could change in early 2022, with recent versions of WWE bringing some very talented competitors to the market and AEW continuing to develop its own talent. So far, however, Conti is a talented option as a title contender, but one who hasn’t had a lot of building up for this game. – Pick: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD retains title

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

This match is the final of the World Championship playoff tournament, with the winner getting a chance at the belt. Danielson is living his best life since joining AEW, wrestling the kind of matches anyone has followed his career since the Indies knew how to call on his very soul. The winner of this match largely depends on who passes in the main event. Omega and Danielson already have an incredible 30 minute draw in their back pocket and a title rematch would be great. If Page wins, Miro is probably the better option as the first challenger, building up some head-to-heel momentum. Since we predict a victory for the title of the page … – Pick: Miro wins

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Punk and Kingston have told a truly amazing story through their promos and it’s impossible as a wrestling fan not to love what they do. Kingston finally gets a chance to be a star after being a constant part of the Wonderful Indies and the comeback of Punk is, obviously, a huge deal for the company. But nothing is going to pass the story of this match like the video below. –Pick: CM Punk wins

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski & Dan Lambert)

The American Top Team’s involvement in AEW broadcasts has become polarized, to say the least. Page and Sky turned out to be a good team with the ability to go on the mic or in the ring, but were somewhat bonded by the involvement of Lambert and his team of mixed martial artists. Jericho and The Inner Circle also feel like they’re in sort of a busy moment after their long feuds with MJF and his friends. It has the potential to be fun, but many AEW fans are also hoping it’s an end to the storyline. – Choice: Inner circle wins

AEW Tag Team Championship – Lucha Brothers (c) vs FTR

Full Gear certainly has no shortage of potentially interesting matches, and the battle for tag titles between Lucha Brothers and FTR could end up stealing the spotlight yet again. Lucha Brothers won the All Out titles, beating the Young Bucks in a cage match that ranks among the best games in AEW history. FTR are former champions and among the best tag teams in the world. The game should be great, but it doesn’t look like there’s much of a chance AEW is ready to end the Lucha Brothers’ title reign so quickly. – Choice: Lucha Brothers keeps the titles

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Allin and MJF are two young men who will be stars in professional wrestling for decades to come. Allin had a long career as a TNT champion and maintained a relevant place after his title reign ended. While Allin is a great young face, with a prominent bond with the fans, MJF is his direct opposite as a pure heel who is basically incapable of acting as a fan favorite. Both men will come out well in this game and that depends a lot on who benefits the most from a win. In that regard, there are plenty of reasons for Allin to win after failing against CM Punk at All Out. – Pick: Darby Allin wins

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks)

A world of talent is set up for this game. The Young Bucks have obviously been one of AEW’s best bands since the promotion began, but Cole’s addition has been massive and he’s been on fire since his debut. Cage lends a veteran helping hand when needed and his help with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy will be a good time for some fun. We’ve seen some really fun games come out of the rivalry between the two teams before and this will be perfect for a night of great action, – Choose Superkliq wins