20 youngest Hindi heroines names with photos

Bollywood is like a dream destination for any actress who aspires to be famous in the film industry. With a chance to work with star directors, big actors in big budget movies, and effortlessly pan-Indian reach, who would turn down an offer from Bollywood? This is why city B sees many new faces entering every year. While most of these talents come from renowned film families like the Kapoors and Bhatts, others fit in with their background as a model or actor. In this article, we have listed 20 new and upcoming actresses in Bollywood with photos. Get to know interesting details about these beauties who are all set to become famous in the industry! List of the last 20 photos of Bollywood actresses 2021: Here are the 20 Divas who recently made their debut in Bollywood and are in the process of signing movies: 1. Jhanvi Kapoor:

Jhanvi Kapoor is one of the most recognized faces on the list of next generation Bollywood actresses. She is the daughter of iconic actress of yesteryear Sridevi and star producer Boney Kapoor. Jhanvi’s entry into Bollywood comes as no surprise as she has been groomed to become an actress since childhood. The glamorous diva debuted in 2018 with Dhadak, followed by Ghost Stories and Gunjan: The Kargil Girl. Jhanvi’s pretty face and natural flair for acting won him immediate recognition from fans and critics alike. No doubt she will get rid of the image of “Sridevi’s daughter” very soon! 2. Sara Ali Khan:

3. Ananya Pandey: Another new Bollywood heroine from a star family is Sara Ali Khan. Born into the Pataudi family of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara secured a red carpet entry in Bollywood. Her acting career began when she was only 4 years old in an advertisement and always dreamed of becoming a successful star. Sara’s Bollywood debut was in 2018 with the film Kedarnath and is currently working on two big banner films.

4. Disha Patani: Ananya Pandey is the beloved daughter of old Hindi actor Chunkey Pandey. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Year 2 Student in 2019. Despite negative reviews for the film, Ananya won the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature. She later appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Ananya has the perfect balance of beauty and talent to withstand the tough competition in the industry.

Although Disha Patani launched her acting career in 2015 itself, her Bollywood debut was in 2016. Disha is one of Bollywood’s hottest new heroines, known for her enviable physique. She received praise for her touching performance as “Priyanka Jha” in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha has also starred in many action movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang in which she surprised everyone with her killer action sequences. 5. Shanaya Kapoor:



6. Tara Sutaria: Shanaya Kapoor may be new to Bollywood, but her social media presence and media advertising make her more popular than many established actresses. Shanaya comes from the ‘Kapoor’ clan and is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. As acting is part of her DNA, Shanaya’s entry into Bollywood was inevitable. Interestingly, she made her acting debut with a commercial for a hair straightener! Ananya is set to appear on the big screen with an untitled film from Dharma Productions.

Tara Sutaria is not entirely new to the theater industry as she started her career as a child television artist. She appeared in Disney India’s Big Bada Dhoom in 2010, followed by two sitcoms in 2012 and 2013. Tara’s career took a big step forward when she was hired to play the main female character in Franchise: STOY 2 by Karan Johar. She won the movie Zee Cine. Award for her sparkling and glamorous role. Tara also played the role of a mute girl in Marjavaan and is currently working in 3 films. 7. Athiya Shetty:

Athiya Shetty is the model girl of Sunil Shetty who is known for her sculpted looks and amazing camera presence. Since childhood, Athiya had her eyes set on Bollywood and took a course at the New York Film Academy to hone her skills. Although Athiya debuted in 2015 with “Hero,” she did not receive much recognition from fans and critics. Later, Athiya appeared in Mubarakan, Nawabzaade etc. She will soon be playing the lead role in “Hope Solo”, a biopic film. 8. Banita Sindhu:

Banita Sindhu is one of the most wanted faces in the list of new Bollywood actresses. She is a British Indian who began her acting career at the age of 11. Banita made her debut in 2018 with the film “October” for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature. In 2021, she signed another Hindi film “Sardar Udham Singh” with Vicky Kaushal. 9. Sanjana Sanghi:



Sanjana Sanghi is best remembered for playing the role of Kizie Basu in Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film, “Dil Bechara”. The model-turned-actress began her acting career as a child artist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar 2011. Although Sanjana played supporting roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, it was Dil Bechara who gave her a nice break. She is currently working for Om: The Battle Within, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Besides films, Sanjana has also appeared in numerous commercials and in a private music video for Guru Randhawa. 10. Pranutan Bahl:

Pranutan Bahl comes from a family of cinematic fraternities like Nutan, who is his grandmother, and Mohnish Behl, his father. Her first screen presence was on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. Since her childhood, Pranutan aspired to be a Bollywood actress. She was selected for the lead role in Notebook opposite Zaqueer Iqbal. Pranutan caught everyone’s attention after Salman Khan tweeted about his introduction to the world of cinema! Although a lawyer by profession, Pranutan hopes to be successful in the industry. 11. Shirley Loyal:

Shirley Setia is one of the new Bollywood actresses who debuted in 2020 with Nikamma. Shirley is a singer turned actress who first worked as a part-time RJ. She runs a YouTube channel with over 3.5 million subscribers. Shirley moved to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress. After winning the title of “Bollywood’s Next Big Singing Sensation”, Shirley is now on a mission to prove her mettle in the film industry. 12. Khushi Kapoor:



After Jhanvi Kapoor, it was his younger sister Khushi Kapoor who decided to try her fate in the film industry. Khushi is one of the most wanted heroines in the list of upcoming actresses in Bollywood. She shares the inheritance of her parents and a bit of her sister, which puts a lot of a burden on her shoulders to prove her worth. After Boney Kapoor announces his intention to see Khushi as an actress, there is no shortage of publicity for this pretty girl! 13. Krishna Shroff:

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and the sister of B-town macho Tiger Shroff. Krishna is a fitness freak and follows in his brother’s footsteps to achieve a body worthy of envy. She made her acting debut with the song “Kinni Kinni Vari” which is an all-female video. Although Krishna wants to turn her passion for acting into a full-time career, she is unwilling to make hasty decisions. She plans to go a step beyond classic Bollywood movies and embark on a project that piques her interest. We hope to see this sizzling hottie on the big screen soon! 14. Alaia Furniturewala:



Better known by her stage name Alaia F, Alaia Furniturewala is one of the latest additions to Bollywood. She is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, the veteran Hindi actor. Alaia graduated in theater from the New York Film Academy and also takes courses in contemporary dance and kathak. She made her debut in 2020 with “Jawaani Jaaneman” for which she won the Filmfare award for best female debut. 15. Manushi Chillar:



Manushi Chillar is the winner of the 2017 Miss World Pageant. Considering her celebrity status and gorgeous appearance, Manushi’s entry into Bollywood comes as no big surprise. She has currently signed with Yash Raj Films for the film “Prithvi raj”, based on the life of Prithvi raj Chauhan. Manushi landed the lead female role in this project and plays the character of Sanyogita, wife of Prithvi Raj. Looks like the young lady is hitting the road like her elders like Aishwarya and Priyanka. 16. Palak Tiwari:



Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Swetha Tiwari, a famous Indian television actress. Palak’s first appearance in Bollywood was in a song “Bijli” in which she played the role of a superwoman. She was immediately appreciated for her fashionista vibes and charming personality. After experiencing this short success, Palak is now excited about her first project Rosie the Saffron Chapter, a horror thriller. 17. Isabelle Kaif:

Isabelle Kaif is one of the younger siblings of Katrina Kaif, the sensational Bollywood diva. Before you wonder who throws this lady, it’s none other than Salman Khan. Isabelle is expected to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kwatha, opposite Aayush Sharma. Kat has a lot to appreciate for her younger sister who works hard to maintain the legacy. Isabelle’s first song “Mashallah” was released on November 20 by Katrina. 18. Shalini Pandey:

Most South Indians don’t need a formal introduction to Preethi, sorry Shalini Pandey. This pretty woman has stolen everyone’s hearts after playing Vijay Devarakonda’s lover in Arjun Kapoor. She is now set to enjoy a pan-Indian presence by signing not one, but two films with Yash Raj films. One is a social comedy called “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and the other film is “Maharaja”, a biographical drama. This new Bollywood actress seized a golden opportunity to share screen space with none other than Ranveer Singh. 19. Krystle D’Souza:

Krystle D’Souza is a popular television artist who has appeared in many shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Ek Nayi Pehchan” and “Brahmarakshas”. After a successful career on the small screen. Krystle is more than excited to launch a new phase in her life as a Bollywood actress. Luck has knocked on its door with the movie “Chehre”, which features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as the main cast. 20. Mahikaa Rampal:

