Bollywood Roundup: Kajal Pisal, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Kriti Sanon, and more …

Kajal Pisal on the role of an antagonist in “Sirf Tum”

Bombay– Actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen on the TV show “Durga Mata Ki Chhaya”, will now play an antagonist in the upcoming drama “Sirf Tum”, starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the role main.

She says: “I am delighted to be back with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. I’m trying something new, earlier I was playing gray but this one looks fresh and interesting to me. My audience will see a new me on the screen. I will be seen playing a fashionable young woman in the series.

Kajal will play the role of the mother-in-law of Vivian’s character. “At a time when I’m staying here in the TV industry, I always knew such roles were going to come my way and I’m really not afraid of them. I’m fine until I start acting and I’m a big part of the show. I just see my screen time on the screen. Gone are the days when people remembered you by your name on the screen.

Kajal is known to have appeared in popular shows such as “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Naagin 5”, among others.

Yaaneea Bharadwaj is a very happy ‘Chhorrii’

Bombay– Yaaneea Bharadwaj, who scored the series ‘Made In Heaven’, will soon be seen in the horror film ‘Chhorrii’. The appreciation of the recently released movie teaser left the actress overwhelmed.

Speaking of the response to the teaser, she said, “I’m so happy to see the amount of love people have shown on the teaser for ‘Chhorrii’, it’s great to see all of your hard work being appreciated. Personally. , I had a great time on the sets, working for an Abundantia film.

Commenting on her experience of filming the film, the actress adds: “During our filming program of approximately 25 days in Bhopal, we had so much fun because the whole team, from Vishal Furia sir to Mita madam, Nushrratt and everyone was really fun to be around.And the best part was the food, we all looked forward to the meal breaks between our shoots because the food on the sets was so delicious.

“I’m really delighted that everyone is watching the movie and giving it as much love as they’ve given in the teaser so far. I’m very scared of horror movies myself, but I have had a wonderful time shooting this one and I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching it as much, ”she concludes.

Super cool looking Kriti Sanon joins ‘Ganpath’ team in UK

Bombay– Tiger Shroff once again left audiences stunned with his jaw-dropping action video from his sub-production film ‘Ganapath’ a few days ago. Taking the excitement up a notch, Tiger co-star Kriti Sanon has now joined the UK film crew.

The actress shared a special video on her Instagram announcing her association with the film.

She captioned the video: “Mode Shoot on Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with plenty of action and lots of fun as I start with the UK schedule.”

The video gives us a glimpse of Kriti Sanon’s intriguing character “Jassi” in the film. Her look in the video caught the interest of fans. In the video, Kriti can be seen donning an ultra-cool leather jacket as she races on a bike with a humorous grip at the end.

The actress is set to play an action avatar while filming for the film is currently underway in the UK. Kriti will be doing high octane action sequences in the film alongside Tiger Shroff.

“Ganapath” is a big budget dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to hit theaters in December 2022.

Taapsee Pannu wraps up filming for “Shabaash Mithu”

Bombay– Taapsee Pannu is building on the success of “Rashmi Rocket” and the actress has completed another film titled “Shabaash Mithu”, a biopic based on Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Taapsee took to her Instagram to share some set photos, she wrote: “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi… ‘Women in Blue’ Aa rahe hai hum… Jald hi… # ShabaashMithu THIS IS A WRAP FILM! Get ready to cheer for the 2022 World Cup! #WomenInBleu “

The actress can be seen donning the Indian cricket team jersey as she has a blast with her cast. ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is directed by Srijit Mukherji with a story written by Priya Aven. In addition, Taapsee has an interesting roster of upcoming movies like “Dobaaraa”, “Mishan Impossible”, “Loop Lapeta” and his first production “Blurr”.

Pooja Hegde resumes filming of “Beast” in Chennai

Bombay– Actress Pooja Hegde has started filming her upcoming black comedy action film ‘Beast’ in Chennai. She says the Tamil audience has been so kind and enthusiastic about the film and the excitement is mutual.

Pooja said, “The Tamil audience has been so kind and enthusiastic about ‘Beast’. The excitement is mutual. It’s great to be back in Chennai. It’s like the epicenter of things happening. The highlight of my stopover in Chennai is that its cuisine is a gourmet’s dream.

She added, “With the resumption of filming on ‘Beast’ viewers here have been so connected with me online that the city feels right at home. We are working very hard to provide audiences with a compelling film.

Pooja will be stationed in Chennai for more than two days. The film marks its return to Tamil cinema after “Mugamoodi”.

However, not much has been revealed about the character she will try in director Nelson Dilipkumar.

His next films include “Acharya” with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, “Radhe Shyam” with Prabhas, “SSMB28” with Mahesh Babu, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and “Bhaijaan” with Salman Khan. (IANS)