‘Rust’ crew member sues Alec Baldwin and others involved in production after shooting fatal shoot





Svetnoy’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles against various companies and individuals involved in the film, including producers and two crew members. He accuses Baldwin, assistant director David Halls, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed and others of negligence which has caused him “serious emotional distress”.

The lawsuit comes after Baldwin fired a gun during a rehearsal last month that contained a live bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin had said he believed the weapon did not contain live ammunition, according to court documents.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza, 48, was shot in the shoulder and is recovering.

Svetnoy, who served as chief lighting designer on the set, was hit by “dump material” from the fatal explosion, noting that he was narrowly missed by the bullet, according to the lawsuit. He criticizes, among other things, the producers of the film for not having hired a competent and experienced gunsmith.

“Simply put, there was no reason for an actual bullet to be placed in that Colt .45 revolver or for it to be present anywhere on Rust’s board, and the presence of a bullet in it. a gun posed a deadly threat to anyone nearby, “the lawsuit says, claiming a failure” to implement and maintain industry standards for the custody and control of firearms used on the site. tray “. The lawsuit accuses the film’s producers of having failed in their obligations by authorizing the storage of real ammunition on the set. “The plaintiff is informed and believes, and on this information and belief alleges that the ammunition used on the ‘Rust’ set was never stored safely and was simply left unattended in the propeller truck,” states the trial. CNN has contacted representatives for Baldwin, Halls and Gutierrez Reed, as well as the film production company “Rust”, but has no immediate response. Gutierrez Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, released a statement Wednesday, wondering how the live rounds ended up in the “dummies” box, and who put them in there. “We are convinced that this was sabotage and that Hannah is the victim of a set-up,” Bowles said. “We believe the scene was also tampered with before the police arrived.” Previously, Rust Movie Productions LLC stated, “The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and all people associated with the company. Although we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on the set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures during the shutdown of production. “ According to the lawsuit, Svetnoy and Hutchins were considered “close friends”, having worked together on nine films since 2017. Svetnoy has previously opened up about his trauma from the incident, posting on Facebook that he “held her in my arms while she died” and “her blood was on my hands.” He also shared on Facebook what he called the last photo of Hutchins on the set of the movie in New Mexico.

CNN’s Jenn Selva contributed to this report.

