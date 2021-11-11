Entertainment
Congolese volcano refugees create bitcoin mobile payment network
The Rivians IPO came back to Wall Street: The public market debut of electric vehicle company Rivian reached a price per share north of $ 100 today after valuing its shares at $ 78. TechCrunch reports that the company’s valuation makes it more valuable than GM or Ford, historic automakers with a global footprint and, well, revenue. Something Rivian doesn’t have that much. The comeback of high risk IPOs is really, really here.
Expensifys CEO talks about his public debut: TechCrunch today met with Expensify Founder and CEO David Barrett to discuss his company’s public offering. We wanted to know why he chose a traditional IPO and how big the market for his company is (Airbase and others are fighting each other for share). Learn more about the business economy here.
Public investors struggle with crypto grok: Coinbase shares are down today following its third quarter earnings report. Although he warned investors that his trading income would decline over the period, Wall Street has always been disappointed with his numbers. In short, public market investors seem to have a hard time estimating the performance of crypto-focused companies properly from quarter to quarter.
Startups / VC
Our own Brian heating is a busy man. He’s busy getting his robotics-focused newsletter ready for the launch, it’s called Actuator and you can register here free. And he wrote a huge functionality for the site on Bowery, which plays in the vertical agricultural space. So we had it on the Equity podcast to discuss agriculture that is taller than it is wide.
Meet the Autism Impact Fund: A new venture capital fund wants to revolutionize the status quo for diagnosing, treating and living with autism by investing. He wants to put capital to work in products and businesses that can have a positive impact on the broader autism community. Which looks pretty cool.
You can now subscribe to trees: No, this is not a cannabis joke. A startup called Ecologi is developing a subscription service that allows consumers to pay regular fees to help plant lots of trees. Trees consume carbon, of course, changing the global climate balance. He just raised $ 5.75 million. Trees at the service! TaaS!
There is still white space in the sales tools: That’s the lesson I take from Momentums’ $ 5 million funding round. The company is building a Slack integration that wants to bring sales processes closer to other parts of an organization. Which is ambitious, given that a CRM giant possesses Soft.
Cacheflow leaves stealth and announces a $ 6 million funding round: The SaaS shopping experience is outdated, Cacheflow believes, allowing it to change the way customers pay for software. The startup, which is announcing itself to the world for the first time today, is offering software companies a way to get paid all at once, while still allowing customers to pay on a pro rata basis.
Mega-tour # 1: ControlUp has raised $ 100 million to continue evolving its IT-centric service that helps improve desktop performance.
Mega-tour # 2: Workato has raised $ 200 million to help corporate clients further automate their regular work. The company is now worth $ 5.7 billion.
Daily raises $ 40 million for its video-centric software: I remind when Daily raised a $ 4.6 million funding round. It was in May 2020
Tiger likes Moovs’ moves: So he invested a Series A of $ 41 million in the company. What does Moov do? It created a market for used manufacturing equipment. Considering the role that used IRL tooling plays in the global chip shortage, the company could be on to something major.
Latin American toast is big business: Not the burnt bread, but the Toast model. Toast, an American software, hardware and payments company, has appreciated in value in recent quarters. Zak wants to bring a similar business to Latin America. And he raised $ 15 million to do so.
To wrap up our startup coverage, TechCrunch wrote about how the eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo led the displaced to use bitcoin to rebuild their lives. It’s a story to read.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses the future of work and the only thing left to do
Image credits: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg / Getty Images
In a long interview, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and TechCrunch editor-in-chief Jordan Crook examined how the travel company has adjusted since the start of the pandemic.
Their discussion covered topics as distant as Airbnb’s ‘work anywhere’ policy, how it deals with guest liability issues, and its biggest regret in the COVID-19 era:
I canceled the host’s cancellation policy and refunded over $ 1 billion in guest bookings. I think it was the right thing to do. But I did it unilaterally, without consulting the hosts. They got really upset and it broke trust with some members of our host community.
Big Tech Inc.
YouTube gives bad vibes at startup: Video giant Alphabets YouTube is removing view aversion counts on its service. The point is to prevent abuse, which makes sense. It’s a bummer that humans are such regular fools that it’s a necessary product movement, but here we are.
Twitter is building a crypto team: Given how much Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey loves bitcoin beyond other blockchains, which is a topic for another day, it’s no surprise that his social media company is building a crypto team. . Twitter has already tinkered with NFTs and crypto tips.
Instagram wants to help you use it less: Meta-owned social service users can now turn on reminders to stop scrolling after a set period of time. Recall that Meta is Facebook but under a new nickname.
Apple creates an SMB hardware service: Keeping the material up to date and secure is no small challenge. That’s why companies like Jamf are in business. But now Apple is rolling out the beta of a device management solution called Apple Business Essentials, aimed directly at companies with fewer than 500 employees.
Google fails to get rid of the huge EU regulation: The challenge by the US giants to seek a huge fine resulting from a case with the European Union in 2017 over its purchase product has largely failed.
And finally, US Department of Justice sues Uber on part of her product, which she says may discriminate against disabled users.
