The Cardinals rose to prominence in Hollywood when security Tim McDonald wanted teams to show him money and Cameron Crowe loved the team’s training facility.





After its theatrical release in 1996, “Jerry Maguire” became one of the most memorable films of all time, as the story of an NFL agent (Cruise) and his client (Gooding) has grossed over $ 273 million and earned Gooding, Jr. a nod for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Such smashing success was unknown in previous years, but McDonald’s agreed to participate, as did his former organization. Gooding’s character Rod Tidwell served as a catcher for the Cardinals, and the team allowed Crowe, who turned down an interview for this story, to use his training facilities to shoot numerous scenes. The famous “Help me, help yourself” conversation between Cruise and Gooding took place in the bathroom and locker room in Tempe. Former Cardinals defensive end Bertrand Berry recognized the setup during his free agent trip to the facility in 2004 and later found himself replaying the scene after signing. “When I saw it, I just couldn’t believe how true it was,” Berry said. “I thought maybe they generated a locker room. I knew this was happening in Phoenix, and it was the Cardinals and stuff, but it was as true as it gets.” The Cardinals’ practices often took place on the same days as the film’s production, but usually at different times. However, former Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders said there had been times he had met the cast. “I sit in my locker room and go back to the toilet, the shower, the hot tub, and I can see that Tom is in there,” Sanders said. “Tom Cruise’s name is much bigger than his height, and I didn’t think it was him. But I knew it was him because of his hair and his style. “He looked and said, ‘Hey. “He kind of washed his hands and turned and walked the other way. I guess seeing a star is like seeing a shooting star. in the other direction.” Footage from the Cardinals’ Christmas night game against the Cowboys in 1995 was used in the film, and the production crew filmed other scenes that night. “We’re short for the start of the game,” said former Cardinals wide receiver Anthony Edwards. “We run out and I see this number 85. And I know it’s not Rob Moore, and this guy is running with us. And in my head I’m like, ‘Who is this guy?’ ‘ Gooding, Jr. had yet to be cast as Tidwell, but the producers got the shots they needed, including the iconic landing scene in the southern area of ​​Sun Devil Stadium during intermission. “We’re playing a game and they come in and said, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a bit longer than usual because they have to shoot a segment when they’re in the end zone. Sanders said. “The spin. And then when you come out of the tunnel, you see cameras and people walking past you.” More production took place at the facility in the spring of 1996, but was almost postponed because Gooding sprained his knee on the first day of filming. “We took him off the field with a cart,” said John Omohundro, the Cardinals coach at the time. “He walked in and got over there on table two. We give him first aid, and he says, ‘I can’t believe I hurt my knee.’ I said, ‘Well, you go for authenticity.’ “ In the middle of Gooding’s treatment, a producer made him stand up and walk into the room so the crew could film him. The sound engineers had already turned off the ice maker because it was too loud during scenes, and it had to be turned back on so Omohundro could deal with Gooding. “We had our little moments of crisis that we had to iron out,” Omohundro said with a laugh.

