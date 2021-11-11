Pie Hole to Mark ‘Donation of Pies’ This Weekend at Anaheim Packing House

It’s pie season, folks. Those who see dessert as the main Thanksgiving dinner event will be thankful for Pie Hole, the sweet and savory pie and coffee concept, which is opening its second location in Orange County at the Anaheim Packing House.

Our brand recognition in Orange County has been very strong since our opening at Old Towne Orange, said Sean Brennan, co-founder and CEO of Pie Hole, referring to the company’s first OC location. We have had a lot of requests to open more outlets in Orange County.

The concept began in 2011 in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, with crowds drawn to unique and popular pies like Earl Gray tea, made with the brewed beverage, and Cereal Killer Cheesecake, made from cereal. fruity for breakfast.

Demand for the wanted wafers helped the concept expand to nine locations, including two in Japan and one in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout its growth, Brennan said the company has always aspired to a location at Anaheims Packing House. Since the Packing House was developed and opened, we have always watched it, he said.

Brennan said the Pie Hole was specifically looking for places that are an extension of the reason the business primarily serves pies and coffee, which is to bring people together. He said Packing Houses’ ability to organize joint dining experiences and build community, even during the lockdown, was encouraging.

They were very successful at staying open and having a strong sales performance during the pandemic, which really validated for us and our decision, Brennan said. They have shown that they know how to weather the storm and have a great sense of brand preservation.

To mark the inaugural weekend, a pie distribution ceremony will take place on November 13-14, with the first 100 guests receiving a free slice of Pie Holes’ most popular pies each day.

If you’re looking to score a Thanksgiving pie, you can pre-order for local pickup or delivery and nationwide shipping online and to any location, including Anaheim, until November 19.

Our holiday menu leans heavily on the classics, said Brennan. People know us for the holidays as the place to go for pie, and we won’t let them down.

Pie Hole Moes Pumpkin Pie. (Courtesy of Pie Hole)

The holiday menu includes Moes Pumpkin Pie, Moms Crumble Apple Pie, and Salted Caramel Pecan Pie. Savory pies, like a 9-inch turkey pie with a side of cranberry sauce, are also available.

In addition to the new Anaheim location, the Pie Hole recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by announcing the Pie Lab, a three-month culinary accelerator program in Southern California designed to help underserved and marginalized bakery entrepreneurs grow their businesses. own food retail concepts.

We want people in the communities around Pie Hole to be excited about a program where they can be mentored to develop their own brand of bakery, and we will support them throughout the process, said Brennan.

The Pie Lab selects eligible applicants through a lottery system and needs-based criteria. People living in poverty or low socio-economic status, people with disabilities or people who have been in prison are eligible candidates.

The Pie Lab provides assistance with business infrastructure and resources to help selected individuals create their own brand and products, with access to internal retail, marketing and public relations from Pie Hole. All Orange County entrepreneurs who sign up to be part of the Pie Lab program will also have the option of having storage space at the Anaheim site.

Interested entrepreneurs can submit their application online at thepieholela.com/the-pie-lab.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.