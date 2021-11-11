Camila Cabello lists Hollywood Hills Pad after robbery





Musician Camila Cabello wants to get rid of her Hollywood Hills home following a burglary. The Latin Grammy Award winner bought the property two years ago for just under $ 3.4 million and is now asking for $ 4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Cabello lived there with her boyfriend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes, who she started dating shortly after buying the house. A burglar broke into the house in March and stole the Mendes Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV. Police arrested a suspect about a month later. The house is Spanish colonial in style and dates from the 1970s. It totals 3,570 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The first floor of the three story home opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a backyard pool. There is also a raised patio and a seating area in the courtyard. The upper floor has balconies. During his ownership, Cabello had a bedroom converted into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. She also added a security system. While far from the first celebrity to face a burglary in Los Angeles, Cabello is far from being the first celebrity to face a burglary in Los Angeles, the Toney Hill neighborhoods are frequent targets of thieves. Agency brokerage boss Mauricio Umansky returned from vacation in 2017 to find his Encino house broken into and several stolen personal items, including his wife’s wedding ring, Kyle Richards. Some burglars have used real estate credentials to help them with their plots. Between 2016 and 2018, a Keller Williams agent and accomplice used open houses to break up houses to break into. Police apprehended the couple in 2019. In 2019, police dismantled a network of more than a dozen burglars and their accomplices who robbed the homes of singer and actress Rihanna, rapper Chief Keef and football player Robert Woods. The suspects are said to have followed the victims’ movements on social networks, waiting for them to go on vacation or leave the city to return home. They also used real estate apps to find out more about the homes they were robbing. [LAT] Denis lynch Contact Dennis Lynch

