Review: Austin Shakespeares Bollywood Twelfth Night: Classic Bards Comedy Just Fancy A Mumbai Makeover
Photo by Bret Brookshire
Not long ago, Onion offered a bogus review of a community theater production of Shakespeare The merchant of Venice and director Kevin Hiles’ bold choice to place it in 16th-century Venice, as intended. Said Hiles, “I know when most people hear The merchant of Venice, they think of 1960s Las Vegas, a Manhattan stock brokerage, or an 18th-century Georgia slave plantation, but I think it’s high time to shake things up a bit. “
With a slogan that says “The Bard is just the Beginning,” Austin Shakespeare is no stranger to taking an Elizabethan masterpiece and transporting it to a different era, territory, and temperament. The company’s pre-pandemic production of As you like it, for example, shipped the play forest in Arden to Austin Hill Country. And so, he decided to give his current staging of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, Twelfth night, or whatever you want, a Mumbai makeover. With a subtitle like this, which is the equivalent of modern day “whatever”, it is surprising that every production of this piece is not engaged in some form of poetic license.
Austin Shakespeare’s artistic director and director of that production, Ann Ciccolella, acknowledged that the script’s inclusion of unrequited love, mistaken identity, music, and heightened language are all familiar tropes in the highly stylized Bollywood films that have caused an international sensation since the 1970s. The play’s driving social distinction between aristocracy and commoners is also a plot point of departure in Indian films. And, of course, the spirited and playful nature of this play and films is a perfect fit for Austin Shakespeare’s return to the stage after a 20-month hiatus.
Twelfth Night features a pair of fraternal twins – Viola (Manali Sunkara) and Sebastian (Josh Kok) – who are shipwrecked apart and go on with their lives thinking the other is dead. Landing in the coastal town of Illyia, Viola disguises herself as a man to protect herself, to honor her brother, and because that’s what women do in Shakespeare’s comedies. She finds a job with Orsino (Tamil Periasamy), the Duke of Illyria, with whom she secretly falls in love. The Duke is in love with Countess Olivia (Michelle Jackson) and sends cross-dressing Viola to woo her on his behalf. The Countess, in turn, falls in love with the Viola in disguise, but is laid down and married by her twin, Sebastian, when he arrives in town. Because that’s what men do in Shakespeare’s comedies.
This Bollywood infused production establishes its Indian flavor through colorful desi style costumes by Aaron Kubacak; a joyful choreography by Prakash Mohandas starring Audria Choudhury, member of the Agni dance company, as well as Meg Hobgood, who lights up the stage; and enchanting songs from local singer-songwriter Nagavalli. Evonne Paik Griffin’s stage design consists of sheer fabric shaped like arches and pillars hanging from the rafters. Minimal furnishings, minor adjustments to lighting designed by Patrick W. Anthony, and transitional sitar music interposed by John Michael Hoke effectively establish changes of scene and changes of location.
Under the astute direction of Ciccolella, this production leans heavily towards the laughs of the play rather than its great melancholy by allowing the most comedic actors to act broadly, boldly and in the spirit of one of the best lines of the play. Feste jester, “Foolery, sir, walk on the orb like the sun; it shines everywhere. “
At the heart of much of the comedy is Sir Toby Belch and his drinking buddy Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Ev Lunning and Max Green respectively), conspirator Fabian (Srini Raghavan) and Feste (Meredith O ‘Brien), who are a pleasure to watch. Especially fun is Malvolio (Ben Wolfe’s) brilliant transition from smug servant of Olivia to madly in love. Any professional production of a Shakespeare piece needs a body of actors who master the Elizabethan cadence and the iambic meter of the work so well that they are delivered as if it were their mother tongue. Perisamy, Wolf, Jackson, and Sunkara are particularly skillful and endearing, though for most of the others it’s still a work in progress.
In short, this is a delicious production worthy of the participation of Twelfth Night. Or, whatever you want.
Bollywood Twelfth Night
Rollins Studio Theater at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside, 512-474-5664
Until November 21
Duration: 2 h 25 min.
