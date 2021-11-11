Entertainment
Albany Comic Con returns after two-year hiatus
It was now or never for Albany Comic Con, which returns Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
After two years now, I think we need to either start doing something again in the safest way possible or just abandon any attempt to do it, said organizer John Belskis, owner of Excellent Adventures Comics at Ballston Spa. .
He’s been running Albany Comic Con for about 17 years, bringing comic book artists, writers, cosplayers and others to the Capital Region for biannual conventions at the Red Lion Hotel.
It all stopped at the start of the pandemic.
Belskis tried to postpone the convention several times in 2020, and then the Red Lion Hotel went bankrupt.
Then we had to try to pick up the pieces and figure out what was to come next, Belskis said. Trying to find a new place was probably the hardest thing because no one could really tell me anything.
Finally, this year, they were able to schedule a show at the Polish Community Center on the Washington Avenue extension, with a few perks.
. . . we used to use multiple rooms in the hotel. People should be migrating both ways. It’s a big room, so everything will be under one roof and one room. I am grateful for this. It’s easier for us to navigate, said Belskis.
The Center also serves lunch, which was not available on the previous site.
The place will not be the only novelty this year. Participants will be required to wear masks and the con will only focus on comic book artists, writers, shops, etc.
At past events we’ve had cosplay contests and charity art auctions and things like that. I limited that with this one. I wasn’t doing any of these events because I really want to move people across the place, let them shop for a few hours so we don’t have a lot of people waiting for the events, Belskis said.
Some of these guest artists and writers include Tom Raney, who has illustrated titles like Annihilation Conquest and Ultimate X-Men, and Ron Marz who has written for Silver Surfer and Green Lantern.
We have around 15-16 guests who are all industry professionals, Belskis said. My show is all about comics. We try to stay the course on comics and comic book art. I don’t get into the celebrity thing too much. . . My goal is to promote the comics and try to get a next generation of comic book fans and readers.
Another objective for this convention? Return to a semblance of normality.
It’s been so long and things are so different now, I think a little bit of normalcy in your life, doing things that you love. . . is important, said Belskis.
Albany Comic Con runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) 225 Washington Ave. Ext. Tickets cost $ 10 and will be sold at the door and at Excellent Adventures Comics in Ballston Spa.
For more information, visit albanycomicbookshow.com.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/11/11/albany-comic-con-returns-after-two-year-hiatus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]