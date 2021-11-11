Albany Comic Con returns after two-year hiatus

It was now or never for Albany Comic Con, which returns Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

After two years now, I think we need to either start doing something again in the safest way possible or just abandon any attempt to do it, said organizer John Belskis, owner of Excellent Adventures Comics at Ballston Spa. .

He’s been running Albany Comic Con for about 17 years, bringing comic book artists, writers, cosplayers and others to the Capital Region for biannual conventions at the Red Lion Hotel.

It all stopped at the start of the pandemic.

Belskis tried to postpone the convention several times in 2020, and then the Red Lion Hotel went bankrupt.

Then we had to try to pick up the pieces and figure out what was to come next, Belskis said. Trying to find a new place was probably the hardest thing because no one could really tell me anything.

Finally, this year, they were able to schedule a show at the Polish Community Center on the Washington Avenue extension, with a few perks.

. . . we used to use multiple rooms in the hotel. People should be migrating both ways. It’s a big room, so everything will be under one roof and one room. I am grateful for this. It’s easier for us to navigate, said Belskis.

The Center also serves lunch, which was not available on the previous site.

The place will not be the only novelty this year. Participants will be required to wear masks and the con will only focus on comic book artists, writers, shops, etc.

At past events we’ve had cosplay contests and charity art auctions and things like that. I limited that with this one. I wasn’t doing any of these events because I really want to move people across the place, let them shop for a few hours so we don’t have a lot of people waiting for the events, Belskis said.

Some of these guest artists and writers include Tom Raney, who has illustrated titles like Annihilation Conquest and Ultimate X-Men, and Ron Marz who has written for Silver Surfer and Green Lantern.

We have around 15-16 guests who are all industry professionals, Belskis said. My show is all about comics. We try to stay the course on comics and comic book art. I don’t get into the celebrity thing too much. . . My goal is to promote the comics and try to get a next generation of comic book fans and readers.

Another objective for this convention? Return to a semblance of normality.

It’s been so long and things are so different now, I think a little bit of normalcy in your life, doing things that you love. . . is important, said Belskis.

Albany Comic Con runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) 225 Washington Ave. Ext. Tickets cost $ 10 and will be sold at the door and at Excellent Adventures Comics in Ballston Spa.

For more information, visit albanycomicbookshow.com.

