How to have toned arms like Bollywood celebrities

MUMBAI: Everyone gets a little jealous of seeing the toned arms of Bollywood celebrities. Not bulky, buttoned enough to see muscle definition; it is everyone’s dream and the reason you are reading this article. Maybe you wish you had more toned arms, or you tried your best, and it still didn’t work. If you’re the first, congratulations on your first step in your fitness journey, and if you’re the last, it’s time to rethink the basics and make amends.

This article will talk about toning arms like Bollywood actresses and celebrities, and discuss some of the dos and don’ts of your workout at the gym. Keep reading to find tips and advice from professional trainers on how to get toned arms for yourself.

Plan your training sessions

If you are planning on building up your arms, chances are you’ve thought about going for the bigger dumbbell and focusing on curls all day. Not only is it bad for you, but it can also give results that are different from what you intended. You can search online to create a workout or enlist the help of a professional trainer to guide you.

It is always better to start your workout routine with exercises that benefit multiple joints and muscles than dedicated muscle workouts. Exercising with weights will have the most impact on your body, so make sure you are not exhausted before training as it can give you sloppy results.

Don’t swing during rehearsals

It doesn’t matter how much time you spend in the gym or how many reps you do each day if you don’t give your best every time. It is easy to cheat during weight training. In the middle of the rep, when you’re tired and can’t continue, you tend to swing the weights, putting more strain on your shoulders than your muscles. This may be the reason why you can’t seem to have perfectly toned arms.

Realize that this will take some effort and you need to do your best in all of your reps. If you can’t seem to pull it any further, it’s better to drop the weights and rest than swing the weights a few times, for the sake of the name.

To mix together

Whether in training or in life, a monotonous routine is not advised. When training for toned arms, you don’t have to focus on your biceps alone, as this can affect the intensity of the workout. Going hard for the first session of dedicated workouts will make the muscles sore and unable to continue with the rest of the exercises.

It is recommended that you mix your training and planning exercises so that the target muscle group gets enough rest before starting another exercise that focuses on the same set of muscles. This diversification into your sets will give you more indoor time and the best recovery time between sets.

Plan your diet

It is obvious. Eating well is just as important as the hours you spend in the gym. You need to control what’s going on in your stomach and eat healthy to have toned arms. Avoid junk food and other unhealthy practices.

If you exercise every day but continue to eat unhealthy foods and insufficient amounts, you might end up stronger, but you won’t get the muscle definition you desire.

Protein will be your best friend when planning your diet. Protein is responsible for muscle definition, and you should eat large amounts of foods that contain protein. Otherwise, try to stock up on healthy vegetables and healthy fats, with minimal food preservatives.

Train for thicker biceps

When you want perfect arms, you’ll need to balance the workouts around that. Most people tend to focus on long head bicep workouts to build a bigger bicep peak so you can see results faster. However, it makes your arm thinner in proportion and gives more of a skeletal appearance than toned arms.

Equally important is focusing and training your short head of your biceps. This gives you a healthy balance between the development of both muscle groups and will give you perfectly toned thick arms. So always do some short head bicep exercises for the best results.

Slow down each repetition

Workouts are not desirable, even if the result is. So it’s normal for people, especially beginners, to try to complete workouts as quickly as possible by going through each set. Performing quick reps will give you poor results and contribute little to your overall body strength. Avoid this at all costs.

Ideally, you should space each contraction with intervals of 1 to 2 seconds to put in enough resistance and ensure best time under power on your workout. If you can’t maintain each contraction long enough, you may want to consider reducing the weight used.

Focus on overall fat reduction

You want to show off your toned arms, but that won’t happen if there is fat around. Weight reduction is an essential factor while aiming for well-toned arms. However, don’t focus on reducing fat on specialized muscles. It is almost impossible to target fat reduction.

Your weight and excess fat are stored in your body as fuel reserves and are distributed evenly throughout your body. Therefore, the fat cannot be reduced to a dedicated place. You need to focus on weight reduction as a whole by reducing calorie intake and burning excess calories through exercise. The faster you burn your fat, the faster you can see muscle definition and the less effort you have to put in to achieve perfectly toned arms.

Final thoughts

Tonic arms are desired by many but are difficult to achieve. You have to devote your workout routine and eating habits to building muscle definition and losing excess weight. When you’re at the gym, focus on quality over quantity. You need to do your best to get the most out of your time invested during each session.

This article has discussed some of the best tips for getting toned arms for your body. We’ve also covered some common mistakes beginners tend to make in the gym while aiming for muscle definition and achieving poor results.

Finally, body shapes differ from person to person, and that’s good. Toned arms can come naturally with a little exercise for some people, but may take longer for others. Know the capabilities and limitations of your body and act upon them. Always remember to get enough rest to allow the body to rejuvenate and build muscle. Take care of your health and set aside enough time for your sleep each day. A good night’s sleep will do wonders for you mentally and physically and help you get toned arms faster.