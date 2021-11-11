Does Bollywood glorify a toxic man like Jordan?





By Deeksha Sharma Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakhri starrer Rockstar turned 10 today, and it looks like it was yesterday that this movie came out and blew us all away. With the phenomenal playing of Ranbir Kapoor and of course the classic Hindi music album by AR Rahman always making us go, “Sajra savera mera tan barse kajara andhera jalti lau Kun Faya Kun”, this film is surely the favorite of the most people. Now that we’ve all grown up so I decided to watch the movie again, but this time there was a sudden realization that made me question Indian cinema that it’s okay for Bollywood to glorify a toxic man. as Jordan, the role played by Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. So now let’s talk about the toxic guy Jordan, who was just doing things because he had to do something in the movie. But our question is: was it different from other Bollywood movies? Like, in every other romantic Bollywood movie there is a guy who falls in love with a girl, but she forcibly marries another guy (like a woman can’t just say no to things). However, the guy is still madly in love with the same girl and follows her around, does toxic things like standing out in front of his house, treats other women like nothing instead of saying he still has a soft spot for his love at home. university. Because, why would he do that? The main male Bollywood characters are not that way. Law? But, but, but … the woman is still married and is diagnosed with an illness that the doctors can’t even treat. Well, wow, what a unique scenario. Is not it ? Read also: Egyptian Actor Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela Takes Instagram With Their Sizzling Chemistry, See Pics And, another unique twist in this story is that a woman’s health improves when she is in the company of the toxic guy because, as they say, iron cuts iron. However, in the end, the woman dies and again leaves Jordan heartbroken with the song playing in the background (Naadan Parinde). Now it’s been 10 years of Rockstar, and a lot has changed in the film industry, but one thing that hasn’t changed yet is people’s love for toxic male lead characters in the movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.apnlive.com/10-years-of-rockstar-jordan-toxic-guys-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos