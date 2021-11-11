Jimmy Odukoya makes Hollywood debut alongside Angelique Kidjo, Viola Davis and John Boyega in TriStars “The Woman King”





TriStar Pictures next film “The woman king“, with the Oscar winner Viola Davis and John boyega ends its distribution list with four new members, including the Nigerian star Jimmy odukoya, four-time Grammy Award winner from Benin, Angelique Kidjo, South African producer Thando dlomo and british actor Jordan bolger. Set to premiere on September 16, 2022, “The Woman King” is one of four upcoming films from Sony Pictures by African-American filmmakers, including “A newspaper for Jordan“, the “Georges foreman“biopic, and”I want to dance with someone“, Deadline reports. Realized by Gina Prince Bythewood, the film is based on an original screenplay by Dana stevens, who is working on a new draft alongside the director. It also features Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and Adrienne warren. The film is produced by Cathy schulman via her Welle Entertainment, alongside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon by JuVee Productions and Maria bello by Jack Blue Productions. It is co-funded by eOne. Very talented actor, singer and pastor, Jimmy Odukoya has appeared in several successful films including “Mamba Diamond“,”The bling Lagosiens“,”Celebrity wedding“,”Waiting“and many others. Sharing the incredible news on Instagram, Jimmy who lost his mother-in-law on Tuesday wrote in his caption: The timing is crazy to me, but God has a way to continue to shine the light through the tough times. Truly humbled and honored to star alongside the iconic @violadavis and all the amazing actors and to be led by the legendary @gpbmadeit. Thank you @ farafrique.actors @funlolafar #FaithfulGod #ViolaDavis #TheWomanKing #Nigeriatotheworld #Blessed <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> Viola Davis, who made the announcement on social media, also wrote: A dream to work with @angeliquekidjo and this talented cast! #WomanKing We’re thrilled that @iamthatpj, @thando_d, @caramaka and four-time Grammy Award winner @angeliquekidjo are joining the #TheWomanKing family!

@juveeproductions We totally support the powerful new cast members and can’t wait to see Jimmy Odukoya bring that Naija spice to Hollywood. Photo credit: @iamthatpj

