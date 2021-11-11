‘Tick, Tick Boom!’: Oscar Chances for Best Actor by Andrew Garfield

Musicals are divisive in nature, but they can hit a good point with award voters with the right cast and team. Andrew Garfield is leading the charge on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut film, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” With a tender voice and genuine vulnerability, Garfield could become a definite challenger for the award for best actor who seemed predestined to Will Smith for “King Richard”. If achieved, Garfield would be the first lead actor in a musical to win in over 55 years.

Garfield’s Jonathan Larson is sensitively constructed and harmoniously executed through his sweet arrangements and vocal inflections, particularly in the songs “Why” and “Sunday”. Either of those two is likely her “Oscar clip” (which will hopefully be reintroduced into the ceremony).

The nominee for Tony Robin de Jesús as Jonathan’s best friend and roommate, Michael, provides a palpable balance and emotional anchor to the story. The Latin American star could ride a guiding wave in the supporting actor category if the film’s magic is greeted warmly.

As for the women, especially Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp (who delivers another watershed twist in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar”), they each seem to have one scene before landing a slam dunk nomination for the actress. Support. Hudgens, as musical actress Karessa, has two pivotal moments that make her a worthy entry. Her rendition of “Therapy”, which she shares with Garfield, is comparable to “We Both Reached for the Gun” from “Chicago” (2002), with its playful humor and catchy melody. However, the central number “Come to Your Senses”, which the whole film leans towards, differs from the sung theatrical production. As I sat you could see the bones in an Oscar clip if it was done differently.

“Tic, Tic… Boom! Is also emerging as one of the top nominees for the entire cast award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But, then again, that might be a no-brainer for inclusion with stage and TV actors such as a hilarious Judith Light, a songbird like Joshua Henry, and a stoic Bradley Whitford like Stephen Sondheim.

TICK, TICK… BOOM! (LR) Andrew Garfield, Director Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cinematographer Alice Brooks in New York City on March 3, 2020 at TICK, TICK… BOOM! Photo credit: Macall Polay / NETFLIX © 2021.

Macall Polay / NETFLIX

Miranda’s direction and handcrafted assembly are remarkable. With a ’90s home movie feel, thanks to another grandiose outing from cinematographer Alice Brooks (please, Academy, recognize this woman), the top management might be wowed by her detailed eye. . As we’ve seen with many first-time feature filmmakers like Bradley Cooper, Regina King and others, they are a very fickle bunch and love to ‘wait their turn’. However, the DGA’s new director category might have its first solid favorite.

So, Garfield, once nominated in turn as a conscientious objector in “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016), can he make his way to the Oscar podium?

Netflix has a barrage of award hopes this season, especially in lead actor including Benedict Cumberbatch from “The Power of the Dog”, Jonathan Majors from “The Harder They Fall” and an unseen entity in Leonardo DiCaprio from “Don ‘t Look Up “. Garfield’s playbook could follow Eddie Redmayne’s winning run for his turn as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything” (2014). That year, Redmayne sat comfortably throughout. awards season as a great side option for alleged frontrunner Michael Keaton (“Birdman”). Pundits and reporters have dismissed Redmayne due to his age, relative newcomer status to the awards space and the fact that Keaton came up with an impressive job that led to his first nomination. It also didn’t hurt that his film was also up for Best Picture, which the film was not. by Redmayne.

Fast forward to the Screen Actors Guild Awards night, Redmayne upset Keaton for the male actor in a leading role, creating what I like to call “the turning point” that the SAG Awards typically made for late actors. winners (ie, Jean Dujardin for “The Artist” and Sean Penn for “Milk”). Prior to the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes, which divides its film categories into two genres, awarded Redmayne Best Actor in a Drama while Keaton chose Best Actor in a Comedy. The experts didn’t think about it. It was planned. Once SAG arrived and Redmayne took the field advantage at the BAFTA Awards, nothing stopped him on Oscar night. Garfield could kind of turn it around, maybe turn it around himself at the SAGs and / or the BAFTA Awards. He faces historical obstacles.

The last leading actor performance to win an Oscar for a musical was Rex Harrison’s turn as Professor Henry Higgins in Best Picture winner “My Fair Lady” (1964). The last man to win an actor category for a musical performance was Joel Gray as emcee in “Cabaret” (1972). The last two to be nominated – Johnny Depp (“Sweeney Todd: The Demonic Barber of Fleet Street”) and Hugh Jackman (“Les Miserables”) – both haven’t come close despite their Globe victories. Coincidentally, the two lost to a winning performance by Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln”). Note also that Garfield is also campaigning for the supporting role of the actor in turn against Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, which could siphon off some votes.

“Tic, Tic… Boom! Is distributed by Netflix and hits theaters on November 12 before hitting the streaming platform on November 19.

