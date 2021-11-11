Death of Jerry Douglas: the legendary actor of The Young and the Restless dies at the age of 88





Jerry Douglas, who played John Abbott in The Young and the Restless for nearly 900 episodes, has died aged 88 Image: Getty Images)

Actor Jerry Douglas has died at the age of 88. The Young and the Restless star played John Abbott and racked up nearly 900 episodes as a character. His family said he died of a brief illness on Tuesday, according to TMZ. He would have turned 89 on November 12, and the stars of the show celebrated his birthday early with him last month. Jerry played the character of John Abbot in the Abbott Mansion and Jabot Cosmetics series and remained in the role for 25 years until his character was killed in 2006. Despite his character’s death, Jerry has made sporadic appearances on the show as a ghost. Anthony Morina, executive producer of the show, sent his condolences following the news. He said: “On behalf of the entire business of The Young and the Restless, we extend our deepest condolences to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas.















Picture: Getty Images)





“Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was fortunate to have an actor of his caliber join the cast of Y&R and introduce audiences to the iconic Abbott family,” he said. he adds. “His contribution to Y & R’s legacy as Patriarch of the Abbott family, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.” In addition to appearing on the series, the legendary actor was well known for his roles in other hit TV shows including Cold Case, Melrose Place, Mission: Impossible, The Incredible Hulk, and The FBI.







Jerry has also starred on the big screen, taking on smaller roles in productions including JFK, Mommie Dearest, and Good Guys Wear Black. He also took part in theatrical productions, where he was known to be a good singer. Fans of the star sent messages of condolence on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “RIP Jerry Douglas aka John Abbot crying loudly, my condolences to his family and friends.”

















Another commented: “We have lost some of the greatest generations of soap stars this year.” And a third said: “I’m so glad Jerry Douglas was celebrated while he was alive. RIP Jerry Douglas #YR” Jerry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kym Douglas, his sons, Jod and Hunter, and his daughter, Avra. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

