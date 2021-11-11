Never Have I Ever Sendhil star Ramamurthy signs Bollywood film with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz | Bollywood





Actor Vidya Balans’ upcoming film is a relationship drama, which will be directed by commercial director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Vidya Balan shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, adding that the cast of the films also included Indo-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana DCruz and Pratik Gandhi. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Sharing a bunch of photos with the cast members of the films, Vidya wrote: Thrilled by My Neighbor, a lovely untitled modern relationship drama that promises to be either your story or your friend’s story . It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I love playing Kavya to the hilt. The film will mark Vidya Balans’ second collaboration with production label Ellipsis Entertainment following her 2017 film Tumhari Sulu. It will also be co-produced by Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer as part of Ellipsis Entertainment. Filming for the project has already started in locations in Mumbai and Ooty. Can’t wait for you all to watch it next year! And expect a title announcement soon, Vidya Balan added in her post. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Also Read: Vidya Balan Has Strict ‘No Photoshop’ Policy On Set, Says Dabboo Ratnani In a separate article, an excited Sendhil Ramamurthy, best known for starring in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and the 2011 film Shor In The City, revealed that the still untitled film brought him back to Mumbai after a hiatus. of 10 years. The actor lives in New York with his family. “So excited to be returning to Mumbai after a decade to film a truly remarkable script – an untitled modern relationship drama comedy to be directed by Shirsha. When I was told it would be starring amazing actors like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana, I was doubly excited, read his Instagram post. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



In a statement, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta revealed she was nervous, “but can’t wait to work with the stellar cast: When I first heard this story, I was immediately drawn to her world – honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always treasure. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and have supported me like a rock. Yes , I’m nervous, but this trip so far has been really special. “ {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni, released earlier this year. Pratik’s last outing was Bhawai and he was also the star of last year’s Scam 199: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/never-have-i-ever-star-sendhil-ramamurthy-signs-bollywood-film-with-vidya-balan-pratik-gandhi-ileana-dcruz-101636618257217-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos