Jerry Douglas died at 88

The Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas died just days before his birthday on November 12.

TMZ learned of the actor’s death at the age of 88, whose cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The outlet said details of Jerry’s death are expected to be released soon.

Jerry has appeared nearly 900 episodes of Young and the Restless throughout his career.

He was the third actor to play the role of John Abbott, who chaired Abbott Mansion and Jabot Cosmetics for 25 years.

The fan favorite character was killed off from the daytime soap in 2006.

His other television acting roles include appearances in Cold Case, Melrose Place, Mission: Impossible, The Incredible Hulk, and The FBI.

Jerry has also appeared in a number of films, including Silent But Deadly, The Back-Up Bride, The Godson, and JFK.

The late actor would have turned 89 on November 12, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Kym Douglas, and their son Hunter.

Jerry was previously married to actress Arlene Martel from 1962 to 1973.

Arlene, who died in 2014 at the age of 76, and Jerry shared two children: Avra ​​Douglas and journalist and designer Jod Kaftan.

FANS RESPOND

Shortly after the news of Jerry’s passing was announced, fans took to Twitter to express their desire.

One person wrote: “Ah man this is so sad. Rip Mr. Jerry Douglas aka #JohnAbbott of #YR. We will miss you.”

Another added: “My condolences go out to Kym Douglas on her husband Jerry Douglas who made the transition to ancestors at 89. He was Abbott John Abbott’s patriarch on The Young and the Restless. RIP Jerry Douglas!”

A third replied: “We have lost some of the greatest generations of soap stars this year.”

The tributes continued as another fan tweeted: “RIP Jerry Douglas, the father I always wanted to have.”

A LAST MEETING

Jerry died just a month after reuniting with some of his partners from Young and the Restless to celebrate his next birthday.

In October, actress Lauralee Bell shared photos of an early birthday reunion in honor of Jerry.

In addition to Jerry and his wife Kym, the group also included Peter Bergman, Eileen Davidson, Beth Maitland, and Tracey E. Bregman.

Alongside the group photo, Lauralee wrote: “[I] feel so lucky to have been included in this incredibly special birthday lunch for Jerry Douglas!

“Thank you very much, Peter and Eileen! I will always cherish this afternoon.

